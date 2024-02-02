KTM celebrates 30 years of the Duke model series

Dressed in fishnet stockings, the model girl lay on her face in front of a crowd of journalists. That was the start of the Duke model series 30 years ago in Ibiza.

The term supermoto had not yet been invented in the early 1990s, which did not stop inventive motorbike dealers from putting off-road motorbikes on 17cc road bikes and equipping customers with them for the hunt for superbikes. The KTM factory did not want to simply stand by and announce the first such production motorbike, with the simple model designation Duke. In the first factory photos, a pretty young lady in fishnet stockings and high heels lolls about on this very Duke.

The group of journalists travelled to the driving presentation in Ibiza in a propeller plane, the type of which has slipped my mind. What I don't remember is that you couldn't put your coffee cup down on the folding table. The aeroplane vibrated so much that the cup moved to the edge of the table and would inevitably have tumbled to the floor if we hadn't intervened.

Towards evening, the group gathered on a terrace, equipped with aperitif drinks, when the hammering of a single cylinder became louder as the sun went down. A motorbike approached, turned onto the sandy access road to the terrace - and crashed. There she lay in front of us, the young lady from the factory pictures, quite deranged in the dirt. In her defence, it should be added: Front wheels in the puny 17 mm format, fitted with road tyres, are completely unsuitable for sandy passages.

The other day we fiddled around the winding roads of Ibiza. For installation in the Duke, KTM had fitted the LC4 engine with a balancer shaft, which did its best to reduce the vibrations of the single cylinder. It had not lost any of its character and still had the smooth running of an angular boulder rolling down a slope. After the vibration familiarisation course in the propeller plane, the reporter didn't notice this any more.

In addition to this enjoyable anecdote, the KTM Duke was a pioneering motorbike that immediately achieved cult status among a limited circle of customers. With its exposed tubular frame, minimalist bodywork and purist single-cylinder engine, it had an absolutely unique selling point on the market.

The success was so great that KTM presented a more powerful Duke II in 1999, which replaced the rounded contours of its predecessor with its striking styling. Unknowingly, this laid the foundation for the naked segment within KTM's road motorbike model range.

In 2005, the Super Duke, motorised with a V2 engine with 990 cc, marked the step out of the single-cylinder niche. This meant that KTM finally became a serious competitor on a par with the established brands in the road motorbike segment.

However, the single-cylinder Dukes continued to be produced, and in 2008 the KTM 690 Duke once again shook up all the design conventions of its time. The 690 Duke was a crouched, powerful single-cylinder bike with an exhaust system running under the engine and a confident riding position. This basic layout still characterises the Duke series today.

In 2011, the Duke model range was expanded to include motorbikes with a smaller displacement. The 125 Duke was exactly the motorbike that committed young motorcyclists had been looking for. This was followed by the 200 Duke and, in 2013, the 390 Duke, which became a favourite among urban riders thanks to its playful handling and powerful performance.

The introduction of the KTM 1290 Super Duke R in 2014 was another milestone in the undisguised roadster segment. With its centrepiece, the 1301cc V2 engine with 173 hp at 8870 rpm and 144 Nm at 6500 rpm, the KTM 1290 Super Duke R initiated a performance arms race that continues to this day.

As a brand with a sporty positioning, KTM is still happy to participate in this performance arms race today, whereby it is no longer just about power and torque, but also about ever better chassis, sophisticated assistance electronics and unmistakable design.

Back in the noughties, if you wanted the best engine and chassis, you had to convert a superbike into a roadster. That's a thing of the past today; the top-of-the-range roadsters such as the current KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo offer engines, suspension and brakes that are suitable for the racetrack, without the constant bending down to the handlebar ends of a superbike.

In addition to performance and design, the price also influences the purchase decision in the middle class. In this segment, KTM said goodbye to the elaborate V2 engine in 2018 with the launch of the 790 Duke and presented the first model with a modern two-cylinder in-line engine.

Today, 30 years later, three anniversary models are taking to the stage. In the entry-level class, the KTM 390 Duke with its unmistakable styling, best-in-class electronics package and unrivalled performance represents the most significant step forward in development.

The KTM 990 Duke - not to be confused with the time-honoured KTM 990 Super Duke - is powered by a completely new two-cylinder in-line engine - a clear challenge in the 1000cc roadster segment. The top-of-the-range KTM 1390 Super Duke R and 1390 Super Duke R Evo models are aimed at those riders who simply want the best: Power in abundance, racetrack-ready suspension, state-of-the-art electronics, aggressive design.

To celebrate this milestone, the three models mentioned have a special 30 Years of Duke livery, inspired by Duke models that set the tone before their time.