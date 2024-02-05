Electric motorbike start-up Cake: bankruptcy filed

The Swedish company Cake, a manufacturer of unconventional electric motorbikes that has been on the market since 2018, has filed for bankruptcy following the withdrawal of an investor.

Founded in 2016 by CEO Stefan Ytterborn, Cake (what an idiosyncratic brand name for a motorbike manufacturer) launched its first model on the market in 2018, called Kalk (even more idiosyncratic).

The minimalist design of the Kalk and its successor models Makka, Aik, Bukk and Ösa is miles away from mass taste. From the very beginning, Ytterborn emphasised the sustainability of its vehicles and sought its customers in an urban, environmentally sensitive audience that would buy a Cake as a lifestyle accessory.

Several factors led to the bankruptcy, which was filed on 1 February. There were a few isolated cases in which the battery of Cake motorbikes started to burn, whereupon Cake had to launch a recall campaign. The batteries in question should be replaced under warranty this year. Then a financier who wanted to invest in Cake is said to have changed his mind. However, the company's finances must have been extremely thin even before this, as Cake was unable to pay the January salaries of its 139 employees.

According to its own figures, Cake produced around 6,000 electric motorbikes and mopeds in 2023. There were reports of these quiet, lightweight motorbikes being used in the war in eastern Ukraine (on the Ukrainian side) as well as rangers using them to patrol African national parks and prevent poaching.

What didn't work so well was the regular sale. The dealer network was too thin or non-existent. The plan that customers would easily buy vehicles online at prices of 4000 to 9500 euros that they had never seen before, let alone driven, did not work out.