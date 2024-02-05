QJ Motor: New importer also for Switzerland

The French company Sima takes over the distribution of the Chinese manufacturer QJ Motor and its brands Benelli, Keewy and MBP for France, Switzerland and the Benelux countries.

SPEEDWEEK readers interested in motorsport - in other words, everyone - will have taken note of QJ Motor at the latest with the Chinese manufacturer's announcement that it will enter the Supersport World Championship in 2024 with the GSR800. QJ Motor had previously appeared on the racing scene as a sponsor of Avintia Racing and Gresini Racing in the Moto3 and Moto2 World Championships.

Now QJ Motor wants to further expand its presence in Europe and has teamed up with the French company Sima. Sima distributes Royal Enfield, Moto Morini and Hyosung motorbikes on its home market and has motorbikes developed in France manufactured in China under its own Mash brand.

Sima is expanding its business activities by taking over the distribution of QJ Motor, including Keeway and Benelli, in France, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Benelli was previously distributed in Switzerland by the Belgian Alcopa Group.

QJ Motor is the Europeanised abbreviation of Qianjiang Motorcycle, one of the largest motorbike manufacturers in China, and builds motorbikes and scooters of the Qianjiang, Keeway and Benelli brands with 14,000 employees, as well as motorbikes of the Austrian KSR Group.

A partnership with MV Agusta to build a 550 cc touring Enduro has been discontinued; apart from pictures, there is no sign of a superbike with a four-cylinder engine from MV. QJ Motor belongs to the Chinese Geely Holding, which in turn has stakes in Lotus, Smart, Proton, Polestar and Volvo, among others.