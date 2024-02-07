BMW brings the Motorrad Days back to Garmisch

After the two BMW Motorrad Days in Berlin in 2022 and 2023, BMW Motorrad will continue the legendary format in the style of previous events this year and bring the world's largest BMW Motorrad meeting back to Garmisch-Partenkirchen in the Alps. Last but not least, BMW Motorrad is responding to the heartfelt desire of its fans all over the world for traditional motorbike culture, a party atmosphere and unique riding experiences in the midst of a dream Alpine backdrop.

For more than 20 years, the BMW Motorrad Days have been a highlight and must-attend event in the annual calendar of motorbike fans from all over the world. In the past two years, the world's largest gathering for the BMW Motorrad brand has been held in Berlin, where BMW motorbikes have been built for more than 50 years.

Previously, the world's largest BMW Motorrad gathering took place 18 times in a row in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in front of a magnificent Alpine panorama. Now the BMW Motorrad Days are returning to this legendary venue. For three days from 5 to 7 July, BMW Motorrad will delight its international community on the local mountain with new products, exhibitors, shows, test ride opportunities and, last but not least, a traditional Bavarian lifestyle and legendary party atmosphere.