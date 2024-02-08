Norton poaches MV development manager Brian Gillen

After more than 15 years at MV Agusta, the American Brian Gillen is moving to Norton as chief technician, where he will develop the next model generation.

As a reminder: After the former owner Stuart Garner had ridden the traditional British brand into bankruptcy, the Indian motorbike manufacturer TVS took over Norton for 16 million pounds. That was in April 2020.

Norton has since moved from Donington to new production buildings in Solihull (near Birmingham) and has resumed production in small quantities. According to Norton, the plant in Solihull is designed for an annual production of 8000 motorbikes.

The US American Brian Gillen (51), a proven expert with extensive experience in engine development and motorbike design, is now joining Norton. His last project at MV Agusta will be launched on the market when he has already taken up his new position at Norton: The first series of the MV Agusta Superveloce 1000, called the Serie Oro, is expected to be launched in the second half of 2024.

Several construction sites await Gillen at Norton: All motorbikes in the existing model range must be homologated to Euro5+ in order to be able to sell throughout Europe. The next generation of Norton models must then be developed, which is likely to include model families with combustion engines and those with electric drives.