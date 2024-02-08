Rallying 2023: A treat for rally fans

Quite a lot going on in rallying in 2023: 13 rounds in the world championship, this on four continents, that was the second year of the new Rally1 hybrid vehicles, plus plenty of action in the European and German championships. The latest edition of the rally yearbook "Rallying 2023" once again brings fans rally reporting at its best with background reports and insider stories, and of course the statistics section is not to be missed.

"Rallying 2023 - Moving Moments" from McKlein Publishing takes you through the most recent rally season, which was as exciting as it was dramatic. The focus is on the reports on the premier class, in which the Rally Central Europe took place for the first time through three countries - the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany.

After the Covid break, Mexico and Chile also took part again in 2023. The season was overshadowed by the death of Craig Breen, to whom an obituary is dedicated. In January 2023, the sport lost a world star in Ken Block, who is also duly remembered.

Of course, the new yearbook also includes reports on WRC2, Junior WRC and the WRC Masters Cup. Finally, the Eifel Rallye Festival, which once again attracted huge crowds of fans to the Volcanic Eifel with the classics of the sport, is not to be missed. On 240 pages, you will see the most spectacular images from the McKlein photographers, accompanied by expert reporting from the Dirtfish Media team - a tried-and-tested, first-class combination.



"Rallying 2023 - Moving Moments" is a book that no rally fan's collection should be without.



The most important facts in brief

Colin McMaster, David Evans, Luke Barry: Rallying 2023, Moving Moments

From McKlein Publishing

ISBN: 978-3-947156-57-3

Landscape format 29.7 x 21 cm

Texts in German and English

240 pages

350 photos

For 59 euros from specialist dealers or directly from www.rallyeandracing.com