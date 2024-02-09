Triumph: Two new versions of the Rocket 3 with 182 hp

Triumph ups the ante and increases the output of the 2.5-litre three-cylinder engine, known in the scene as the "marine diesel", by 15 hp to 182 hp. Pity the poor 240 rear tyre.

Swiss homologation documents reveal that Triumph will be launching two new versions of the Rocket 3. The versions are called the Triumph Rocket 3 Storm GT and Storm R and, according to speculation by this SPEEDWEEK author, will be launched on the market in the second half of 2024 at the earliest, or perhaps not until 2025.

The displacement is 2458 cc, identical to the existing versions of the Rocket 3, but the power output of 182 hp at 7000 rpm is quite a bit higher than the four versions currently available, for which Triumph specifies 167 hp at 6000 rpm. The torque figure, on the other hand, is identical at 221 Nm at 4000 rpm.

If these 182 hp seem somehow familiar, make no mistake: Triumph built 750 examples of the Rocket 3 TFC in 2019. TFC stands for Triumph Factory Customs and refers to particularly high-quality equipped model versions for discerning customers with the necessary small change. The TFC was around 4000 euros more expensive than the basic version. The engine of the TFC version was boosted to 182 hp with titanium inlet valves and an Arrow exhaust system.

Triumph is now apparently also igniting the next power level of the longitudinally installed three-cylinder engine, known in the scene as the "marine diesel" due to its commercial vehicle appearance, in the regularly available models.