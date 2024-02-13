Motowatt W1X: Electric motorbike with two-wheel drive

The French start-up Motowatt presents its first electric motorbike, the W1X: an unusual design with single-sided swing arms and wheel hub motors at the front and rear.

The family business Motowatt was founded in 2020 by brothers Henri and Olivier Rabatel, who are committed to CO2-neutral transport. To date, Motowatt has built lightweight electric mopeds and electric cargo trikes with six employees. The W1X is the first electric motorbike that Motowatt intends to present to a wider audience at the two-wheeler trade fair in Lyon (F) from 7 to 10 March and is due to be delivered from January 2025. Orders can be placed online from March 2024.

At first glance, the W1X looks fairly conventional, but the design is unconventional in detail. It is driven by one wheel hub motor in the front wheel and one in the rear wheel. There are no major technical problems to solve on the rear wheel, the rear wheel is guided by a right-hand single-sided swingarm and an off-centre suspension strut on the right. The disc brake is also located on the right.

The front is more innovative, with left-hand parallelogram suspension with a stable single-sided swing arm and wheel hub steering integrated into the wheel hub motor. Like the disc brake, the suspension strut is also located on the left and steering is via a linkage.

Both suspension struts are adjustable, the disc brakes are supplied by Beringer. A brushless disc motor is integrated into each of the wheel hubs. Motowatt specifies a peak output of 25 kW (34 hp) and a continuous output of 11 kW, which is why the W1X can be ridden with an A1 driving licence. Further data: 130 km range, 178 kg weight, price from 15,000 euros.

Anyone who thinks of two-wheel drive for off-road use is wrong in this case. Motowatt praises the W1X as an ideal, environmentally friendly mobility solution for the city and daily errands. A further development planned is a cargo tricycle based on the technical platform of the W1X, which can be used for transport and deliveries in urban areas. Motowatt produces at Figeac in the south of France and benefits from the France 2030 programme, with which the French government supports innovative companies.