Triumph: Update of the Tiger 1200 model family

Triumph attests to the sharpened claws of the 2024 vintage of the 1200 Tiger. Realists realise more soberly that they have tackled known weaknesses.

Triumph presented a new model generation of the 1200 Tiger in 2022. Now, for the 2024 model year, weak points that were criticised immediately after the launch of the 2022 models are to be rectified.

With the new model generation, Triumph introduced the so-called T-plane crankshaft on the 1200 three-cylinder in 2022, which had previously proven itself on the 900 Tiger. T-plane means that the crank pins are not arranged at an angle of 120° as is usual for the three-cylinder, but at 90, 90 and 180°. This results in firing intervals of 180 - 270 - 270° (instead of the conventional 240° and firing order 1 - 2 - 3) on the three-cylinder four-stroke with firing order 1-3-2.

Triumph cites the advantages of the unconventional crankshaft cranking as better traction at low revs, a better feel for traction at the rear wheel and a distinctive sound. At low revs, the engine should feel like a two-cylinder, and at higher revs like a three-cylinder.

What Triumph does not mention: An irregular firing order causes vibrations, and such engines also tend to die suddenly at low revs. Apparently, both effects occurred on the Triumph Tiger 1200. In any case, Triumph mentions changes to the crankshaft, the alternator rotor and the balancer shaft for the 2024 model, which increased the engine's flywheel mass.

In conjunction with optimised engine tuning, Triumph aims to achieve smoother torque development in the lower rev range and better responsiveness. Triumph continues to specify 150 hp at 9000 rpm and 130 Nm at 7000 rpm for the three-cylinder engine.

The effects of the (technically unavoidable) vibrations are counteracted by damped handlebars and risers, which were previously reserved for the Explorer models and are now also fitted to the GT models. In addition to vibration damping in the handlebar grips, the result is better visibility in the mirrors.

The chassis remains virtually unchanged. All models are still equipped with semi-active suspension elements from Showa. The GT models offer 200 mm front and rear suspension travel and cast wheels in 19 and 18 inch sizes, while the Rally models have 220 mm travel and tubeless wire wheels in 21 and 18 inch off-road sizes. Active Preload Reduction is a new feature: the motorbike lowers by 20 mm when you stop - to prevent embarrassing tip-overs.

The Brembo brake system with monobloc radial brake callipers in the front wheel remains unchanged from the previous models, as does the TFT colour display with a 7-inch diagonal and connectivity system for arrow navigation and GoPro control, as well as the assistance electronics with cornering ABS and lean angle-dependent traction control.

The rider's seat is flatter and offers more space. A low seat bench is available as an accessory, which reduces the adjustable seat height by a further 20 mm (to 830 mm on the GT Pro and 855 mm on the Rally Pro). The two GT models offer increased lean angle clearance thanks to footrests that are positioned higher and closer to the motorbike.

Four model versions are available: The models optimised for road use on cast wheels are called Tiger 1200 GT Pro (with 20 litre tank capacity) and Tiger 1200 GT Explorer (with 30 litre petrol tank, hill start assist as well as grip and seat heating). These models cost from 20,545 and 22,145 euros in Germany (Austria from 23,695/25,445 euros, Switzerland from CHF 21,895/23,695).

The 1200 Tiger for off-road adventures (with wire wheels) is called Tiger 1200 Rally Pro (20 litre tank) and Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer (with 30 litre petrol tank, hill start assist as well as grip and seat heating) and costs from €21,545/23,145 (Austria from €24,695/26,495, Switzerland from €22,995/24,795). Although all four models are remarkably fully equipped, these prices can easily be increased further with the extensive range of factory accessories.