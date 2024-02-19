Passknacker: A treasure chest with 5082 passes

It is by far Europe's largest directory of leisure activities for motorcyclists: 5082 pass crossings are documented on Passknacker.com, from Iceland to Greece, from Portugal to Poland.

Almost unbelievable: access to this electronic treasure chest called Passknacker.com costs nothing, and you don't have to endure advertising videos or have your private mailbox flooded with adverts. There is really only one catch - there is a certain risk of addiction, always wanting to discover new passes, mountains and countries.

Swiss carriage driver Rolf Krebser is the president of the Passknacker team, whose hard core consists of seven volunteers. "We have three groups of users on the Passknacker site," he explains. "The largest group are people who simply look at our database. We don't know what they then do with the information."

A second group of around 3,000 people goes one step further and registers for extended access with real data. "We don't pass on the data of registered users, but we don't want anyone to download our data set and use it to set up a commercial business," Krebser explains. Registered participants can download data on passes or compile tours directly on Passknacker.com and print them out as a road book, for example as a PDF file. The tours can also be downloaded directly to navigation devices.

A third group - in 2023 there were 268 male and 28 female riders - actively participates in the Passknacker game - a scavenger hunt in which riders provide photo evidence of the passes they have cycled over the course of a season. This is done by uploading a photo showing a prominent point on the pass, your motorbike number plate and the Passknacker annual poster on the same picture. The 2024 annual poster will be released for download at midnight on 1 March. After that, the first unofficial challenge will start that same night: Which Passknacker will upload the first proof?

Points are awarded depending on the difficulty of the pass. At the end of the season, there is a ranking list and a meeting where the pass crackers meet for the official ranking announcement and a social get-together, which recently took place at Hofgut Farny in the Allgäu.

Austrian Wolfgang Meisinger (66) won this overall ranking for the third time. From 1 March to 31 December 2023, he cycled 1839 passes. During this time, the pensioner covered 68,000 kilometres on his Triumph Tiger 900. The three-year-old motorbike currently has 230,000 km on the clock. For this season, Meisinger plans to ride all 146 mountain passes in Greece - among others.

The women's competition was won by Marta Guerra from Padova/Italy. She rode her Honda CBF600, called "la Bestiolina" (roughly the little beast, with 295,000 kilometres on the clock), over 1003 mountain passes. On her tours in 2023, the self-employed jewellery designer travelled 45,000 km, including all 305 passes in Spain, all 71 passes in Portugal, all 42 passes in Mallorca and all 329 passes in Austria. Careful, detailed planning is essential for such undertakings - and yet sometimes it doesn't help, as Guerra explains: "I had planned everything carefully for the tour through Spain and Portugal, I wanted to be on the road for a month and five days. But then bad weather threw my plans out the window and I ended up travelling for a month and 20 days."

At the annual meeting with around 100 participants, the Passnacker crew also presented three countries in which new passes have been documented and which will therefore extend the scavenger hunt area to 2024: Kosovo with 35 passes, North Macedonia with 46 passes and Bulgaria with 72 passes. Together with some additional and cancelled passes in already documented countries, the total of all passes and crossings on Passknacker.com increases to an incredible 5082!

There are even some unexpected gems in this Passknacker treasure chest. For example, Passknacker.com lists 29 passes in Luxembourg, which are supposedly unattractive for motorcyclists. Gravel passes are documented in many countries, marked with an X on the map so that no road rider can get lost on them - or consciously take on the challenge.

Passknacker.com allows you to broaden your horizons not only in distant countries, but also in the region. "Even a motorcyclist who usually only rides day trips and whose radius around his place of residence is therefore limited to around 150 km is guaranteed to find passes with us that he doesn't know and would otherwise never have ridden over," promises Passknacker's father-in-chief Rolf Krebser.