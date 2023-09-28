Long-track showdown in Herxheim: The DM riders' fields
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The new long-track world champion Martin Smolinski (Olching) is the favourite in the soloists' race, while Erik Riss from Swabia wants to win his second DM title after 2014 on his home track.
After Markus Venus and Markus Eibl (Pfarrkirchen) have recovered from their crash injuries from the race in Altrip at the beginning of June, both want to successfully defend their title from last year. The challenger is the new European Champion Markus Brandhofer, who is still looking for a replacement for his injured co-driver Sandra Mollema. The European Championship fourth-placed Imanuel Schramm and co-driver Nadin Löffler also think they have a chance of a top place.
Excitement is guaranteed on the perfectly prepared 963-metre oval. Practice is from 9:30 a.m., the 22 race heats start at 1:30 p.m. Adults pay 18 euros, also for a grandstand seat - while stocks last. Schoolchildren aged 12 and over pay 10 euros, and those who are younger are admitted free of charge.
The rider fields for Herxheim on 3 October:
Sidecars:
4 Markus Brandhofer / n.n., Gaißach
23 Fabian Müller / Peter Maurer, Rodenbach
90 Manuel Meier / Melanie Maier, Gengenbach
92 Raphael San Millan / Benedikt Zapf, Berghaupten
38 Patrick Zwetsch / Viktor Garic, Landau
175 Imanuel Schramm / Nadin Löffler, Tettnang
24 Andreas Horn / Jack Düringer, Friedberg
37 Ole Möller / Sindy Viragos, Frestedt
26 Achim Neuendorf / Johannes Schnaitter, Gengenbach
1 Markus Venus / Markus Eibl, Pfarrkirchen
4 Karl Keil / David Kersten, Brombachtal
2 Jens Lorei / Ralf Bittner, Echzell
Solo:
21 Jörg Tebbe, Dohren
13 Daniel Spiller, Vilsheim
42 Stefan Katt, Neuwittenbeck
54 Julian Bielmeier, Pfaffenhofen
47 Erik Riss, Seibranz
84 Martin Smolinski, Olching
112 Bernd Diener, Gengenbach
3 Marcel Helfer, Weilheim
34 Jens Bennecker, Wagenfeld
41 Christian Hülshorst, Lüdinghausen
33 Marcel Dachs, Weingarten
32 Timo Wachs, Werlte
405 Fabian Wachs, Werlte
97 David Pfeffer, Hohberg
267 Mario Niedermeier, Langquaid