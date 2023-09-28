Long-track showdown in Herxheim: The DM riders' fields

For the first time in the history of German track sport, the German champions in the solo and team classes will be determined on the same day and at the same venue in Herxheim on 3 October.

The new long-track world champion Martin Smolinski (Olching) is the favourite in the soloists' race, while Erik Riss from Swabia wants to win his second DM title after 2014 on his home track.

After Markus Venus and Markus Eibl (Pfarrkirchen) have recovered from their crash injuries from the race in Altrip at the beginning of June, both want to successfully defend their title from last year. The challenger is the new European Champion Markus Brandhofer, who is still looking for a replacement for his injured co-driver Sandra Mollema. The European Championship fourth-placed Imanuel Schramm and co-driver Nadin Löffler also think they have a chance of a top place.

Excitement is guaranteed on the perfectly prepared 963-metre oval. Practice is from 9:30 a.m., the 22 race heats start at 1:30 p.m. Adults pay 18 euros, also for a grandstand seat - while stocks last. Schoolchildren aged 12 and over pay 10 euros, and those who are younger are admitted free of charge.

The rider fields for Herxheim on 3 October:



Sidecars:

4 Markus Brandhofer / n.n., Gaißach

23 Fabian Müller / Peter Maurer, Rodenbach

90 Manuel Meier / Melanie Maier, Gengenbach

92 Raphael San Millan / Benedikt Zapf, Berghaupten

38 Patrick Zwetsch / Viktor Garic, Landau

175 Imanuel Schramm / Nadin Löffler, Tettnang

24 Andreas Horn / Jack Düringer, Friedberg

37 Ole Möller / Sindy Viragos, Frestedt

26 Achim Neuendorf / Johannes Schnaitter, Gengenbach

1 Markus Venus / Markus Eibl, Pfarrkirchen

4 Karl Keil / David Kersten, Brombachtal

2 Jens Lorei / Ralf Bittner, Echzell



Solo:

21 Jörg Tebbe, Dohren

13 Daniel Spiller, Vilsheim

42 Stefan Katt, Neuwittenbeck

54 Julian Bielmeier, Pfaffenhofen

47 Erik Riss, Seibranz

84 Martin Smolinski, Olching

112 Bernd Diener, Gengenbach

3 Marcel Helfer, Weilheim

34 Jens Bennecker, Wagenfeld

41 Christian Hülshorst, Lüdinghausen

33 Marcel Dachs, Weingarten

32 Timo Wachs, Werlte

405 Fabian Wachs, Werlte

97 David Pfeffer, Hohberg

267 Mario Niedermeier, Langquaid