Erik Riss: "Would like to win the title in Herxheim".

Martin Smolinski and Erik Riss are among the favourites for the German championship title at the long track final in Herxheim on 3 October. For Riss, only victory counts on his home track.

When the German long track championship is contested in Herxheim on 3 October, the "Day of German Unity", Martin Smolinski (38) from Olching and Erik Riss (28) from Bad Wurzach will certainly be among the top favourites for the title. At the Team World Championships in Roden (NL), they have now become Vice World Champions together with Jörg Tebbe and Stephan Katt behind the team from the Netherlands.

It is difficult to give a tip about their chances of winning. Smolinski got additional tailwind by winning the long track world championship, Riss knows his home track at St. Christophorus-Straße very well. In a direct comparison, "Smoli" did much better in the race in Vechta as the overall winner than the Upper Swabian, who only finished fifth there.

In Roden, Riss finished six times ahead of Smolinski, but since tactical riding was also the order of the day here, it is not necessarily possible to draw conclusions about the true performance of the individual. SPEEDWEEK.com talked to Erik Riss about the race in Roden and his expectations for Herxheim.

Hi Erik, congratulations once again on winning the Vice World Championship. How was the event in Roden for you?

For me personally it went quite well. I won all but two heats. But Romano Hummel was unbeatable that day.

What did you think of the track conditions?

The track was very, very bad. It was more like a motocross track than a sand track. It was very deep, there were very deep grooves everywhere.

Were the delays due to all the track services reasonable?

Yes, certainly. The track was very, very demanding to ride and also on the verge of being dangerous. From that point of view, we made the best of it as a team. I don't think the race was ideal for any team because the track was in a very, very bad condition. In the end, the organisers were certainly happy that the races were completed without any injuries.

So you are satisfied with the title of Vice World Champion?

Due to these circumstances, we can be satisfied with a silver medal. The Dutch simply coped better with the track conditions, probably also because they are more used to these tracks than we are.

What are your expectations for the German Championships in Herxheim?

Of course I want to win the title, that is my expectation. If I don't win the title, then I will be disappointed. Anything less than a win would be disappointing for me.