Before abandonment in Herxheim: Favourites were on course

Until the long track championship in Herxheim was cancelled due to the tragic death of Peter Maurer (41), the participants offered good sport, even though Erik Riss, one of the favourites, cancelled at short notice.

When on Monday the first final race of the British Speedway League was moved from 2 October by one day to the 3rd, Erik Riss decided to stay on the island and compete for his Ipswich Witches and not come to Herxheim. Originally, Riss had planned to arrive by plane from London on the morning of 3 October.

So Martin Smolinski was the favourite in the soloist class and he lived up to this role. In the first heat, the Olching native had to earn the lead over two laps in a nice duel with Bernd Diener. Since the Bavarian did not show any weakness in the second heat either, he was leading the classification unbeaten with two heat victories at the time the race was stopped. Diener followed up his defeat against Smolinski with a win in the second heat and, together with David Pfeffer and Jörg Tebbe, had seven points to his name. All in all, the 3200 spectators in the Waldstadion in Herxheim saw five different winners in six heats and only Smolinski managed two victories.

In the harnesses, favourite Markus Venus first delivered a commanding heat win with Markus Eibl in the boat, then Karl Keil thrilled the spectators with a victory on his 70th birthday. Keil beat Raphael San Millan, who had fallen back to third place behind Manuel Meier in the course of the race. In the third points race, the last one before the tragic accident of the Müller/Maurer team, San Millan was victorious after Patrick Zwetsch had retired in the last lap with a broken timing belt.

Langbahn-DM Herxheim - standings before the break-off:



Solo:

1st Martin Smolinski, 8 points

2nd Bernd Diener, 7

2nd Jörg Tebbe, 7

2nd David Pfeffer, 7

5th Daniel Spiller, 6

6th Julian Bielmeier, 5

6th Timo Wachs, 5

8th Stephan Katt, 4

9th Mario Niedermeier, 3

10th Dominik Werkstetter, 2

10th Dennis Helfer, 2

10th Jens Benneker, 2

10th Marcel Dachs, 2

14th Christian Hülshorst, 1

14th Fabian Wachs, 1

16th Louis Tebbe, 0



Sidecars:

1st Raphael San Millan/Benedikt Zapf, 8 points **.

2nd Achim Neuendorf/Johannes Schnaitter, 6 **

3rd Markus Venus/Markus Eibl, 5 *

3rd Karl Keil/David Kersten, 5 *

3rd Ole Möller/Sindy Viragos, 5 **

6th Manuel Meier/Melanie Meier, 4 *

6th Patrick Zwetsch/Viktor Caric, 4**

6th Markus Brandhofer/Kim Kempa, 4 **

9th Arne Friskovec/Sarah Strzewinski, 2 **

10th Fabian Müller/Peter Maurer, 1 *

11 Imanuel Schramm/Nadin Löffler, 0 *

11. Andreas Horn/Jack Düringer, 0 *



*= 1 run driven, **= 2 runs driven