Memorial service for Peter Maurer in Klein-Krotzenburg

Peter Maurer (41), who died in the final of the German long-track team championship in Herxheim, will be buried in his immediate family. There will be a public funeral service on 21 October.

Peter Maurer will be buried in his closest family circle after the fatal racing accident on the sand track in Herxheim on 3 October. For all those who would like to say goodbye to him, there is the opportunity to mourn him at the clubhouse of the grass track in Klein-Krotzenburg next Saturday, 21 October.

"We are incredibly touched by your sympathy for Peter's death, no matter in what form," it is communicated on social media. "From 3 p.m. we would like to think of Peter with you and spend a beautiful afternoon and evening. This commemoration is for anyone who had any connection to Peter."

There will also be the opportunity to do a lap of honour on the track of MSC Klein-Krotzenburg in memory of Peter Maurer - be it by team, motorbike, moped or speed kart.

"We are not only mourning the loss of a successful track team co-driver of our club, we are mourning the loss of a helpful, honest and kind person from our midst. A friend, a helper at our club events, who lived and worked in Hainburg and supported our club to the best of his ability as a trained machine operator," wrote Jürgen Gehre from MSC Klein-Krotzenburg.

Peter Maurer was 41 years old and is survived by his girlfriend and relatives. To support the bereaved families, money is still being collected in two fundraising campaigns. So far, almost 15,000 euros have been collected. Anyone who would like to participate can click on one of the two links:



https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8Y9BIYZr8j



https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8Yc5BmLaBJ