Hynek Stichauer: Hoping for a wildcard for GP 2024

Czech Hynek Stichauer finished the World Long Track Championship in a top ten position, but missed out on qualifying for the 2024 GP. He can say exactly what the reason was.

The Czech Hynek Stichauer rode once into the long track GP final and twice into the last-chance heat this season. In Mühldorf, he held off Britain's Chris Harris for laps and thus indirectly made Martin Smolinski the 2023 World Champion.

The Czech counts the World Championship round in Mühldorf among his better ones in a season with ups and downs. "Personally, I had a season with many ups and downs and we had quite a few problems with the bikes and so also in Mühldorf in the first runs," the Czech looks back on the 2023 World Long Track Championship, "that cost us important points in the end, but the season was still a lot of fun and I'm now hoping for a wildcard for next year."

The low points in the 36-year-old's season can also be seen in the results. In Herxheim and Scheeßel, there was a total of only four World Championship points. "In Scheeßel we had problems with the bikes and Herxheim was the worst race of the season, where I didn't feel comfortable at all and couldn't find a suitable set-up," analyses, the Czech, "all together the two bad GP's cost me a better ranking in the end."

Nevertheless, Stichauer is not dissatisfied with his season in which he was the top scorer in the Czech team at the World Championship, even despite a retirement. "I am happy to have come through without injury," Stichauer said. He is now waiting to see what's in store for him for next year: "It's hard to put together a season every year and maybe a year off will do you good and more open racing. If I get a wildcard, I'll definitely take it."