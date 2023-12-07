Martin Smolinski: Almost missed out on the medals

Martin was happy and proud of what he had achieved in the 2023 season, which was crowned with the world championship title on the long track. The Olchingen native felt a huge sense of relief, as his journey had been jeopardised several times and he was happy to be able to take to the stage at all.

After Martin decided to stop by the Christmas parties in Abensberg and Landshut, the journey to Liverpool was planned for Saturday morning. The car journey on Friday evening was already proving difficult due to the heavy snowfall in Bavaria, and on Saturday morning nothing was possible from Munich airport.

"From then on, my talent for improvisation was required," said the Bavarian, who was initially rebooked on an alternative flight in Munich, but this was also cancelled. "We then rebooked again and I managed to get a seat on a flight from Frankfurt to Manchester. However, I had to make the journey from Munich to Frankfurt by car, which fortunately worked out."

The effort was worth it: Martin was able to board a plane from Frankfurt and arrived in Liverpool in time to take part in the FIM Awards. Together with Bartosz Zmarzlik (SGP), Mateusz Cierniak (SGP2), Rasmus Karlsson (SGP3), Martin Haarahiltunen (ice speedway) and Erwin Krajcovic (flat track), Smolinski received his World Championship medal. Afterwards, he was able to enjoy an exclusive evening in the company of the motorbike world champions from the various sports.