Kenneth Kruse Hansen: Long track world champion 2024?

Denmark's Kenneth Kruse Hansen finished third in the 2023 World Endurance Championship despite a false start in Herxheim. He is set to make a big splash in the coming season.

In 2019, a Dane with start number 333 stunned the crowd at the Nahner Waldbahn in Osnabrück with an overall victory in a strong field. It was Kenneth Kruse Hansen, known as KKH, from Copenhagen, who was riding only his fourth race on grass after his career as a speedway pro.

KKH then took part in the long track world championship for the first time in the 2020 coronavirus season. As a wildcard rider, he finished runner-up in the world championship behind Lukas Fienhage after two GP finals. This was followed by two years of injury-related breaks for the Dane before he was able to finish third in 2023 after a botched start at the opening GP in Herxheim. The two victories in Scheeßel and Mühldorf were also decisive for this success.

At the turn of the year, SPEEDWEEK.com spoke to 36-year-old Kenneth Kruse Hansen about the past and the future.

Kenneth, how would you sum up the 2023 long track season?

To be honest, after the unsuccessful start in Herxheim, I was delighted to finish third in the World Championships. It was a long and hard fight to move up from last place in the overall standings to third place.

You were already runner-up in the 2020 coronavirus season. Are you aiming for the world title next season?

Yes, we as a team are fully focussed on winning the World Championship. We proved in 2023 that we can even win on the biggest long tracks in the world.

Would the title of world champion be the success you would most like to have?

I was Junior World Champion when I was 15, and since then and even before that I've dreamed of becoming Senior World Champion. If I could follow in the footsteps of my heroes Simon Wigg and Erik Gundersen and win the long track world title, that would be fantastic.

What does it take to become world champion?

You have to perform consistently throughout the season.

Have you got your team back together and are your sponsors back on board?

Yes, my team is back together. Most of my sponsors have stayed and some new ones have joined, which I'm very happy about.

Which engines will you be driving and which tuner is at your side?

I'm working closely with PJR [Peter Johns, the ed.] and Matten Kröger. Matten has been by my side since day one on the long track and I can really say that I am happy to spend time with him. He's a great guy and has so much to offer us.

The 2024 Grands Prix will take place in Herxheim, Marmande, Scheeßel, Vechta and Roden. What do you think of the tracks, or to put it another way, which of these tracks do you like more and which less?

I don't have a favourite track, I do my best to race on all of them and hope to learn even more this year.