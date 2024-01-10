Surprise: Martin Smolinski turns his back on Jawa

Martin Smolinski has kicked off 2024 by taking part in the German national track racing teams' fitness camp. What goals the world champion has and what he is planning.

"The new management has brought a breath of fresh air to the coaching of the national team. It was nice to get together with the younger and older riders," Martin Smolinski summarised after the days in Abensberg. "In sporting terms, Knut Nowak really made us sweat."

At the press conference, Martin also spoke about his personal plans for 2024. "The third world title is definitely the goal," said the Olching native, who won the world championship on the long track for the second time after 2018 last year.

According to Smolinski, one major change is planned: "I'm going to change a few things and it currently looks like I'll only be racing on GM in 2024 and probably won't be using Jawa engines any more. We expect the first test bench results in the next few weeks, I have a co-operation with the GM factory - that's my biggest point. I'm very fast on long tracks, but I was missing a certain driving behaviour."

The 39-year-old also commented on further plans for the 2024 season. "For the first time since I was 19 years old, I haven't signed a professional contract for a speedway club and am currently enjoying my annual planning without 40 dates. There are offers from the Polish league and I can sign a contract in the next transfer window if I want to."