Stephan Katt: "Catman" combative and optimistic

When Stephan Katt looks back on his 2023 long track season, he sees more light than shade. After his horror crash in Scheeßel in August 2022, he had mental problems as well as problems with his damaged foot.

"The biggest problems I had last year were in my head," revealed the "Catman" in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, "this mental cinema caused me problems in most races. It's difficult when you have situations where you would actually pull away, but then just before you do, you close the throttle again."

It was not clear until shortly before the start of the 2023 season whether the Neuwittenbeker would be able to ride at all after the accident. Katt: "The doctors said it was up to me to decide whether I would ride or not. They couldn't give me a 'go', but they couldn't forbid it either. In the end, I decided in favour of it and gritted my teeth."

And it certainly worked. Stephan Katt, now 44 years old and still one of the crowd favourites, finished 4th in his first race after the Scheeßel crash at the race in Dingolfing. "I had already trained quite well beforehand, but the problems with my injured foot remained," said Katt, "even today there are still 13 screws and a plate in my foot and that's how it will stay. After a new examination, we have now decided to leave the material in the foot."

The North German finished the 2023 World Endurance Championship in 12th place, with his best result coming in 5th place at the Grand Prix in Scheeßel of all places. Katt was runner-up with the German team in Roden and finished the European Championship final in Werlte in 8th place, as well as several podium finishes in open races, such as in Teterow, Altrip, Zweibrücken and Hechthausen.

Stephan Katt underwent therapeutic treatment over the course of the season in order to get a better grip on his mental blocks following the accident. "My sports psychologist in Kiel helped me very well, which made me happy," says Katt in retrospect, "that was definitely the right decision, and I will continue to work with him now. Because racing is everything for me, I love it and I'm really looking forward to the new season."

Stephan Katt is still ambitious: "I want to make sure that I get back into the Grand Prix for next year. I'm racing to be at the front, at the top, and not to be bumping around somewhere in the midfield."

In terms of technology, the motorbikes are currently being refurbished "with all new things", as he says. Matten Kröger is still responsible for his engines. Katt: "I'm very, very happy with his work. He always has my back and helps me wherever he can." However, the fact that the sport is becoming more and more expensive and therefore more difficult is made clear by the example of tyres. "A few years ago I paid 40 euros for a tyre, now it costs 100 euros, that's the downside of the sport," complains the man with start number 42.

And Katt continues: "I will probably contest the same number of races in the coming season as in previous years. But I've now reached a point where I'm weighing up where I'm going to race. What kind of track it is, what conditions there are. Unfortunately, some courses have become really bad in recent years, which is due to the preparatory work done by the organisers. But it's also not easy for them to always have enough club members and helpers behind them to have the time and desire to do all the work, which is becoming increasingly difficult."

Ultimately, Stephan Katt looks to the future with his usual combative and optimistic manner: "In any case, the Catman will continue to be seen on the track as long as he has fun and success and is in good health. Because that's the most important thing."