Erik Riss: Increased intracranial pressure due to virus - now fit

The 2023 season was one to forget for Erik Riss. After tearing his cruciate ligament in '22, the Upper Swabian started riding again early, but missed most of the season due to illness. Now he is fit again.

Erik Riss was the top scorer in the German team at the Team World Championships (long track of nations) in Roden, Netherlands, at the end of September 2023 with 29 points. Only Romano Hummel had scored one more point than Riss for the Dutch team, who were victorious in the end.

Despite this personal success, Riss was not at all satisfied with the 2023 long track season. On the contrary: "Last year I was only able to race three long track races, you can't call that a season. Roden was ok, but 4th place at the GP in Scheeßel and 5th place in Vechta? That wasn't so great because I didn't finish on the podium there."

Last year, the two-time long track world champion and team world champion was unable to fulfil the expectations that he has of himself and that he believes his fans have of him. Riss: "Others didn't know about my complaints and I was riding under these conditions, so I wasn't able to reach my true potential. That frustrated me myself."

In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, Erik Riss explained what was really going on and why he is now well again.

Riss: "After the start of the season last year, I wasn't able to ride a motorbike at all for over two months due to illness. That's why I missed one or two long track races that I would have liked to ride. After my cruciate ligament operation, I came down with a virus. A nerve behind my eye was swollen, I had problems with my eyesight and even glasses didn't help. Driving was difficult, riding a motorbike was impossible."

Until he was diagnosed with increased intracranial pressure. "I was then treated for it and had three lumbar punctures," says Riss. "And even after that, it took another six months until November before I was completely free of these symptoms. Now the swelling is gone and I'm fine again. After all, it took ages."

Now the top MSV Herxheim rider has been doing a lot of sport, karate and fitness training again and strengthening his damaged left foot. Riss is looking forward to the coming season with confidence: "I'm ready to start the season. I'm ready now. I no longer have any complaints, I'm fine, my foot is fine and my head is also fine again."

Erik Riss has of course also set himself goals for the 2024 season. "First of all, stay healthy," is his greatest wish. The 28-year-old would also like to get back into the mix in the long track world championship. Riss: "I would love to be in all the German Grands Prix with a wildcard. I applied for a permanent wildcard, but unfortunately didn't get it. I now hope that I can or will be allowed to take part in at least one or two GP races. Then I would definitely like to take part in the GP Challenge in Mühldorf, if I get a place."

Erik Riss also wants to take part in a few open races on the long track, as he does not have a speedway commitment in England, at least at the start of the season, and therefore has much more time at the weekends for sand and grass track races. That would certainly please the German fans.