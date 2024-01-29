Martin Smolinski: Stay healthy, fight for the World Championship title

In 2024, three of the five Grands Prix on the long track will be held on German tracks. Current world champion Martin Smolinski also wants to fight for the world title again.

Martin Smolinski became world champion on the long track for the second time last season. And he did so without winning a single Grand Prix. After six races, the rider from Olching had 106 points to his name, while his closest rival, Briton Chris 'Bomber' Harris, only had 99.

Right at the start of the 2023 World Championship in Herxheim, the German was already on course for victory in the final, but then a spark plug failure led to a retirement and 5th place. "I dropped points then," admitted Martin Smolinski in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, "but I was very satisfied with the rest of the World Championship, because I was able to ride very consistently. And it's always only at the end that things are finalised, so consistency won me the world title."

In terms of the World Championship standings, that was 5th place in Herxheim, 2nd place in Ostrowo (PL), Marmande (F), Morizes (F) and Mühldorf, as well as 3rd place once in Scheeßel. The GP winners in 2023 were Josef Franc (CZ), Chris Harris (GB) twice, Kenneth Kruse Hansen from Denmark and Romano Hummel from the Netherlands.

Martin Smolinski was generally satisfied with his performance. After undergoing hip surgery in 2022, he made a remarkable comeback at the 'Night of the Fights' speedway race in Cloppenburg on 9 September with victory in the floodlit spectacle. And that just three months after the operation.

The 39-year-old from Upper Bavaria is now in the middle of preparations for the new season. "We are currently on the test bench with new GM engines," says Smolinski. "I'm now working very closely with GM. I haven't been a Jawa works rider for a while now. I was still racing with a few Jawa engines last year, but I've also used various GM engines on the long track several times.

Smoli' is not only a rider, but also a businessman. "I have a very good relationship with GM and have also been a GM dealer since last year due to my engine activities. I have now received a cool offer, so we will continue to work together. What's also new is that I'll be a Shoei works rider with helmets from 2024. I've negotiated a really good deal that I'm very happy with. We also want to promote young talent."

Smolinski continued on his business activities: "I'm currently working a lot, and during the coronavirus period while I was injured, I built up my business very well in the independent oil trade, where I sell motor oils and am slowly gaining an international foothold. Unfortunately, my right-hand man, mentor and fatherly friend, Schön Reimund, died recently. I have now taken over his company and workshop. I want to continue to ride at a very high level in the coming season, but I will also be doing a lot of material for fellow riders at the same time."

Martin Smolinski's main wish for the coming season is to stay healthy. And: "My goal is to fight for the world championship title on the long track again, and I'm already looking forward to that. When I look at the tracks they race on, I think I'm in a pretty good position."

Calendar long track GP 2024:

9 May: Herxheim (D)

13 July: Marmande (F)

11 August Scheeßel (D)

14 September Vechta (D)

22 September Roden (NL)