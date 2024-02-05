Michael Härtel: "Aiming for a medal at the World Championships"

Now that Michael Härtel (26) has passed his final exams for his mechanical engineering degree, he wants to devote more time to long track racing again. The Dingolfingen native has put the crash and its consequences in La Réole behind him.

Years ago, German long track fans had Michael Härtel on their radar for great things. In 2017, the then 19-year-old from Lower Bavaria finished runner-up in the long track world championship behind Frenchman Mathieu Trésarrieu and became team world champion in Roden (NL) together with Martin Smolinski, Lukas Fienhage and Stephan Katt.

Due to his increased speedway activities, Härtel only competed in three of five long-track Grands Prix in 2018 and finished 11th. One year later, Härtel focussed fully on speedway, also to take advantage of his last chance in the U21 World Championship. Despite everything, he became German long track champion in Berghaupten.

In 2021, Michi Härtel had bad luck with two crashes at the DM in Vechta, which ultimately led to 4th place. In 2022, he did very little long track racing in order to concentrate on his mechanical engineering studies in Landshut. This was followed at the end of June 2023 by a crash with a nasty injury at the Challenge in La Réole (F). After coming into contact with Dutch rider Dave Meijerink, with whom he had already collided at the 2021 DM in Vechta, Härtel crashed heavily in the Challenge final and suffered a traumatic brain injury with a brain haemorrhage.

"Before the final, we had already qualified for the World Championships and wanted to go into the final very relaxed," Härtel recalled in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Then, unfortunately, Dave Meijerink pushed me very hard to the outside, which caused us to collide and I crashed badly. I was not disqualified and should have been allowed to ride again. But of course I couldn't do it physically."

A very difficult time then followed for Härtel, as he admits: "I'd never had anything that bad before, at most I'd broken bones that could be screwed back together and then I was fine again. But that was a worse number. But I don't want to go on about it any longer. We want to put the whole thing behind us and start the new season as fit and motivated as possible."

Michael Härtel wants to focus on long track again in the coming season. He is in the final phase of his studies, has handed in his bachelor's thesis to his professor and is currently taking his final exams. He has rebuilt the muscles he lost after the crash with strength and fitness training and has prepared the bikes together with his mechanic Stephan, "my best man", as he says.

The goals in the long track world championship are ambitious. Härtel: "I'm aiming for a medal in the world championship. We've already won silver once, so we were close, and we want to get there again. It depends on consistent performances. There are five Grands Prix, so you can't afford any injuries if you want to be in top shape for all the races. The motto is to stay healthy. You saw that last season, Smolinski didn't win a single GP and yet ended up as world champion. I want to go about it in a similar way, by consistently scoring points. I also want to be back in speedway."