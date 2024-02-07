Scheeßel, Rastede, Hertingen: Struggling for dates

No more clashes of dates between the races in Bad Hersfeld, Rastede, Hertingen and Rastede. Hersfeld remains on 10 August, Rastede one day later, the GP in Scheeßel on 18 August and Hertingen on 24 August.

Now it's out: After complicated negotiations with the clubs concerned, FIM Europe and the DMSB, the long track expert group with Josef Hukelmann from Werlte and Christian Froschauer as the FIM representative in the DMSB have decided on a plausible plan for the race dates of the four clubs.

What was it all about? When the FIM's first plan for 2024 was presented, the date for the long track GP in Scheeßel, Lower Saxony, was 11 August. However, this is the traditional date for the grass track race in Rastede, just 80 kilometres away. Both races on the same day? Hardly possible. And the municipality in Rastede cannot offer an alternative date.

It seems that the Rastede race was simply no longer on the radar of those responsible, as the race weekend on the fastest grass track in the world was cancelled in 2023 due to the adverse weather conditions.

Good advice was expensive and the long track expert group was called upon. "It was a highly complicated matter to please everyone," Josef Hukelmann admitted in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, "we wanted to save all the events and the organisers and please everyone."

That seems to have succeeded. MSC Bad Hersfeld will retain its sidecar European Championship qualifier on Saturday, 10th August. AC Rastede will be able to hold its traditional grass track race on Sunday, 11 August as usual, with the European Veterans Long Track Series (EVLS) and the Enduros taking place the day before on the 1000m track in the beautiful Schlosspark.

The long track GP 3 in Scheeßel will be postponed by one week to Sunday 18 August. The German Solo Championship planned for Saturday 17 August and the Sidecar Track Cup in Hertingen is now scheduled for the following week on Saturday 24 August.

New dates for 2024:

10.08.: Bad Hersfeld, Sidecar European Championship Quali

11.08.: Rastede, 57th International Grass Track Race

18 August: Scheeßel, long track GP 3

24.08.: Hertingen, DM Solo, Track Cup SW