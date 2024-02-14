Jörg Tebbe: "Maybe it's my last season"

It may be the last season of his career, Jörg Tebbe has now announced. The 44-year-old is entering his 30th year as an active rider and is thinking about retiring. Unless he manages to qualify for the 2025 World Championships.

But Jörg Tebbe, two-time German Longtrack Champion and three-time Team World Champion from MSC Dohren, also admits: "If I reach the Longtrack GP Challenge in Mühldorf and qualify for the 2025 Longtrack World Championship, then I will add another year."

The 2023 season got off to anything but a good start for Tebbe. "I crashed in April at the Northern League speedway race here in Dohren and broke my collarbone. I had to take a break for a while." This was a setback for the experienced rider from Emsland, as he had already struggled with injuries and the after-effects of coronavirus in recent years.

However, Tebbe slowly fought his way back into racing over the course of the season. In September, he was finally fit again, so Josef Hukelmann, manager of the German national long track team, called him into the team for the World Championship final in Roden (NL).

This was to pay off, as Jörg Tebbe's even-tempered, reliable nature played a major part in the team's runner-up finish behind the Netherlands. Hukelmann: "Our great strength on this day was the exceptional team spirit. On the track, which was very difficult to drive due to the weather conditions, Smoli, as captain, really stepped up the pace and scored points, Eric Riss was the top scorer, Jörg Tebbe scored the necessary points at the back and the catman also contributed to the necessary team spirit with his calm manner.

Jörg Tebbe is now preparing intensively for the new season over the winter. At the speedway track in Neuenknick, he recently tested the new suspension prepared by Benny Wilbers (Wilbers Products GmbH) from Nordhorn, which is 950 g lighter than the previous models.

Also present were the other members of the Tebbe Racing team, son Louis and daughter Lenja, who were training for the B licence and Junior B races respectively. Jörg Tebbe also organises weekly youth training sessions with them and other youngsters on his home track in Dohren, supported by Thorsten Knese from Werlte, among others.

Jörg Tebbe is confident about the coming season. "My goal is to ride as many races as possible and do well. And it would be great if that works out with Mühldorf and the World Championships next year."