Long Track of Nations: German team with respect

The German team for the World Long Track Team Championships has been nominated, but only Erik Riss from last year's gold medal squad will be taking part. Both Lukas Fienhage and Max Dilger are injured and will not be fit for action again until the last weekend in September. Michael Härtel is also out after his crash in the GP Challenge at the end of June.

DMSB team manager Josef Hukelmann has put together a very experienced team with captain Martin Smolinski, Erik Riss, Jörg Tebbe and Stephan Katt. All four have already been multiple team World Champions in different constellations in the past. Hukelmann: "We will go to Roden with humility and respect - and are not necessarily the recognisable favourites there this time."

Seven nations, each team competes in threes against every other team, the two best teams in terms of points fight it out between themselves at the end without taking the preliminary points. That's how it looks, this year's mode of the World Team Championships. After last year's outing with two-man teams, when Germany won the title in Herxheim, it is largely back to the old system. Besides the Germans, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Great Britain, Finland, France and the Netherlands will fight for places and points in Roden. The title fight itself will only be fought out in the final.

Hukelmann explains how the nomination came about like this: "We coordinated in a telephone conference. Everyone could express their opinion." Result a few weeks ago: Martin Smolinski captain, plus Erik Riss, Lukas Fienhage and Michael Härtel. Jörg Tebbe, Stephan Katt and Max Dilger, who was part of last year's team along with Riss and Fienhage but was already injured at the time, also agreed. After that, Fienhage and Härtel had an accident. "As a result, Tebbe and Katt moved up to the team." Tebbe was last part of the German national team in 2018, Katt in 2017, when Germany became world champions for the eighth time in Roden.

"For me, the favourites this time are the Netherlands, the British and France," said Hukelmann, who also emphasised, however: "We will approach the whole thing with the necessary seriousness, accept the challenge as a real team and highly concentrated and in any case give everything to get to the final." Then it will also need the necessary bit of luck - as a single run decides everything.

Participations in the World Long Track Team Championships (including 2023):

Katt 11

Tebbe 9

Smolinski 6

Kroeger 5

Speiser 4

Janoschka 4

Fienhage 4

Riss Erik 4

Riss Gerd 3

Härtel 3

Servant 2

Dilger 2

Maassen 1

Benneker 1

Medal table Gold-Silver-Bronze:

Germany 9-2-2

Netherlands 2-4-2

France 2-3-5

Great Britain 1-3-3

Czech Republic 0-2-1

Finland 0-0-1