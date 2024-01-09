Long track team: Who comes after the older men?

The fitness camp in Abensberg was also attended by a number of squad riders from the national long track team. Team boss Josef Hukelmann looks back on the World Championship final and talks about the next generation.

With world champion Martin Smolinski (39), the experienced Jörg Tebbe (44) and the up-and-coming Daniel Spiller (25) and Mario Niedermeier (22), four riders from team boss Josef Hukelmann's national long track squad took part in the fitness camp in Abensberg. Four top performers were missing, as the Werlter told SPEEDWEEK.com: "We had contact with all the riders. Erik Riss had an operation that is now being treated, Michael Härtel has a sinus infection and is currently unable to do any sport. Lukas Fienhage's pre-season preparation has already started in France and he was therefore not on site. Max Dilger would also have liked to be there, but as we know, he had a serious operation."

With Dilger, the team boss built a bridge to last year's team world final in Roden. "We also missed Max last year, when we had three riders who we couldn't use due to injury," said Hukelmann, looking back. "When Dilger, Fienhage and Härtel cancelled, Jörg Tebbe and Stephan Katt stepped up. We had the greatest respect for the English and, at the time, France. But especially Holland, as they were doing everything they could to become world champions in their own country."

In the end, the Dutch managed to beat the Germans in the final after their success in the heats and win the title. Nevertheless, the team boss looks back proudly on what they achieved: "What the boys did on the track with the weather-related delay was unique in my 14 years as team boss. For Erik Riss and Martin Smolinski, it is a matter of course that they ride at the front. But the way Jörg Tebbe and Stephan Katt applied themselves and drove through the dirt at the back to score points was decisive in this world final."

With regard to the lack of young talent on the long track, Hukelmann replied that riders are coming up. "We can still keep up with the long-established guard at the front," says the North German. "But we have to think about the future and keep an eye on Timo Wachs, for example, and see how he develops. And at the same time appeal to young people to take part in long track racing."