Morizes: Steven Goret (F) was not to be defeated

The FIM U23 World Cup celebrated its premiere on the long track in Morizes and is intended to offer talented riders a platform. Steven Goret (F) was the measure of all things at the premiere, Louis Tebbe best German.

Pure junior races on the long track are few and far between. While there are fixed structures in speedway with the U21 and U19 predicate races at international and national level, there has not been an U21 world champion on long track for decades. This year, the FIM U23 World Cup on long track now celebrated its premiere as a competition for U23 riders. The venue was Morizes in the south of France.

Steven Goret emerged as the undefeated winner of the competition. The Frenchman remained unbeaten in five heats, and the 22-year-old from nearby Marmande was also unbeatable in the final. He won ahead of Mathias Tresarrieu (F) and his compatriot Theo Ugoni.

Ugoni was originally called up as a reserve and came into his own from the second round onwards. Ugoni scored 15 points in five starts and made it directly to the final without having to take a diversion via the last-chance heat.

Louis Tebbe from Dohren was the best German rider to qualify for the last-chance heat, but he dropped out and finished eighth in the final standings. A success for the son of World Championship rider Jörg Tebbe, who with his extensive knowledge of the track in Morizes certainly had many tips for the "son-man".

Timo Wachs from MSC Werlte and Mario Niedermeier from Langquaid finished the day in 9th and 10th place. Conclusion: Even though Germany did not have a rider in the top positions, three riders in the top ten is still a pretty decent result.

Results FIM U23 Cup Morizes (F):

1st Steven Goret (F), 20 preliminary points.

2nd Mathias Tresarrieu (F), 18 points

3rd Theo Ugoni (F), 15

4th William Kruit (NL), 15

5th Tino Bouin (F), 12

6th Chad Wirzfeld (GB), 10

7th Nigel Hummel (NL), 12

8th Louis Tebbe (D), 9

9th Timo Wachs (D), 8

10th Mario Niedermeier (D), 8

11th Topi Mustonen (FIN), 8

12th Thomas Valladon (F), 4

13 Jeffrey Sijbesma (NL), 4

14th Steven Labouyrie (F), 3

15th Nynke Sijbesma (NL), 2

16th Lando Michaelis (D), 2

Last Chance Heat: 1st William Kruit, 2nd Tino Bouin, 3rd Chad Wirtzfield, 4th Nigel Hummel, 5th Louis Tebbe A

Final: 1. Steven Goret, 2. Mathias Tresarrieu, 3. Theo Ugoni, 4. William Kruit, 5. Tino Bouin