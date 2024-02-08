Congratulations: Kelvin Tatum is 60 years old

Kelvin Tatum celebrates his 60th birthday today, 8 February. The Briton became world champion three times on the sand track and remained connected to the sport on the microphone as a commentator after his active career.

Kelvin Tatum was born on 8 February 1964 in Epsom, south of London. The young Briton came to speedway at the beginning of the 1980s and rode for the Wimbledon Dons in the British league from 1983. He had previously gained his first active experience in speedway at Hackney.

Tatum made his first appearance in a speedway world final in Bradford in 1985. By 1992, he had qualified for the world final seven times, only failing to make it to the final of the best speedway riders in 1987. The Briton finished all world finals in the top ten.

In 1986, Tatum celebrated his greatest success in Königshütte (Chorzow) with World Championship bronze behind the Danes Hans Nielsen and Jan O. Pedersen. The Briton achieved further podium finishes in speedway and also in the team and pair competitions with numerous silver and bronze medals, as well as winning the team world championship in 1989 with Jeremy Doncaster, Simon Wigg, Paul Thorp and Simon Cross.

Kelvin Tatum was even more successful on the long track than on the speedway, where he won numerous important trophies in Germany as well as World Championship medals. In 1994, Tatum contested his first long track world championship final in Marienbad and finished eleventh overall after a retirement in the first race.

The following year, 1995, the Englishman surprisingly became world champion in Scheeßel after winning the jump-off against five-time champion Simon Wigg. In the following ten years, Tatum was always among the best on the long track. In 1998 and 2000, he was also the number 1 in the world. In 2004, Tatum led the final race at the season finale in Plymouth before dropping out and losing a possible fourth world title to Gerd Riss.

In his biography, written by well-known speedway GP TV presenter Nigel Pearson, Kelvin talks openly about his battles with Gerd Riss, Karl Maier and Simon Wigg. Tatum says he should have won more than three titles on the long track in 2004, including the failure. "But certain things happened that went against me," he said. "I was cheated. The officials at the time knew about it, but didn't have the courage to do anything about it."

He revealed all of this in his 196-page book "Tales from the Top Drawer" in English. In addition to his racing career, he also talks about his private life and his 20 years as a TV commentator.

At the end of his career, Tatum found his way to television and has been a permanent fixture on TV broadcasts of the Speedway Grand Prix and the league races in England ever since. Together with the late Nigel Pearson, the Briton formed one of the best commentary duos, if not the best duo the sport has ever seen.

We wish Kelvin Tatum, who was made a "Member of the British Empire" in 2003, the best of health and all the best for his birthday.

Kelvin Tatum's great successes:

Sand track world champion 1995, 1998, 2000. speedway team world champion 1989. grass track European champion 1995. British speedway champion 1987, 1990. British grass track champion 1996, 1999, 2000.