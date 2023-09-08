Misano: First 2023 World Championship decision to be made on Saturday

In the MotoGP World Championship, there are still intensive weeks to go until the Valencia GP at the end of November, while the MotoE riders contest their season finale this weekend in Misano. The starting position for Krummi and Co.

Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) buried his World Championship lead in the gravel at his home GP at the "Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya" of all places a week ago, so four-time season winner Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40) goes into the final of the electric series in Misano as the favourite with a 21-point lead, in which a World Championship title will be awarded for the first time in 2023 - and for the first time on Ducati's new unit bikes, the V21L. Also still within striking distance is Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE), 22 points behind.

Casadei and Ferrari enjoy home advantage at the San Marino GP. The local heroes have also both been victorious at Misano, a permanent fixture on the MotoE calendar since 2019. Ferrari have won six of the nine MotoE races held at the circuit named after Marco Simoncelli on the Adriatic coast. Casadei triumphed once last year, but Torres (2021 on the way to overall World Cup victory) also has a Misano victory to his name.

With two races to go (and thus a maximum of 50 points still to be awarded), Hector Garzo also has a mathematical chance of winning the title in 2023. For his Dynavolt Intact team-mate Randy Krummenacher, the priority in his adopted home country of Italy is to secure a top-5 place in the overall standings. With a 43-point gap to the current third-placed Ferrari, the Swiss rider's chances of a medal in his debut season in the MotoE World Championship are still intact, at least mathematically.

The World Championship final on Saturday (Race 1 at 12.15 and Race 2 at 16.10) can be seen live on FreeTV on SRF zwei. As usual, ServusTV On offers the international livestream online. The MotoE qualifying on Friday (start at 5 p.m.), on the other hand, can be watched free of charge on the official MotoE YouTube channel.

By the way: Because Luca Salvadori has been declared unfit to race due to ongoing back problems, VR46 pupil Andrea Migno will make a MotoE guest appearance in the Prettl Pramac MotoE Team at his home race in Misano at short notice.

MotoE World Championship standings after 14 of 16 races:

1st Casadei, 219 points

2nd Torres 198

3rd Ferrari 197

4th Garzo 175

5th Krummenacher 154

6th Granado 137

7th Mantovani 127

8th Spinelli 109

9th Zannoni 109

10th Manfredi 104

11th M. Pons 90

12th Zaccone 89

13th Okubo 68

14th Rabat 49

15th Perez 45

16: Finello 30

17th Salvadori 22

18th Gutierrez 15