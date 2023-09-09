Race 1, Misano: Victory for World Championship title for Casadei

In the penultimate MotoE World Championship round of the season, World Championship leader Casadei narrowly prevailed in Misano. Competitor Jordi Torres dropped back after a false start due to a "double long lap" penalty.

Matteo Ferrari had actually secured pole position on Friday, but due to a tyre pressure offence he was penalised to 10th place. Mattia Casadei wanted to secure the first World Championship title at home, Tito Rabat crashed in the first lap. But Torres took the lead ahead of Casadei and Spinelli. 13th Krummenacher.

1st lap: Torres leads ahead of Casadei, but Torres got a "double long lang" penalty for his false start. This made the task much easier for Casadei. Then Mantovani crashed.

2nd lap: Casadei leads by 0.2 sec ahead of Spijell and Tores. 4th Garzo ahead of Zannoni and Ferrari. 12th Krummi.

3rd lap: Casadei leads by 0.345 sec ahead of Sinrelli and Garzo. 4th Torres ahead of Zannoni. 12th Krummi.

4th lap: In 1st place Casadei from the HP Pons-Los40-MotoE team, who has taken five victories lately, continues. He is 0.195 sec ahead of Garzo, Spinelli and Zannoni.

5th lap: Garzo now 0.114 sec behind Casadei. 11th Krummi. 12th Torres, who has now completed his penalty and is 7.7 sec behind the leader.

Lap 6: Casadei has increased the gap to Spinelli and Garzo to 0.430 sec. 9th Krummi. 11th Tores, now 8.219 sec back.

7th lap: Casadei is well on his way to winning the title. Dioch Garzo wants to challenge him for the win.

Lap 8: Casadei wins 0.021 sec ahead of Garzo.

Result MotoE, Race1 in Misano, 9.9.

1st Casadei, 8 laps

2nd Garzo, + 0,021

3rd Spinelli, + 0,241

4th Manfredi, + 0,816

5th Zannoni, + 0,898

6th Ferrari, + 0.1.085

7th Zaccone, + 1,5,562

8th Krummenacher, + 7.406

9th Okubo, + 9.301

10th Torres, + 9,369

MotoE World Championship standings after 15 of 16 races:

1st Casadei, 244 points. 2. Ferrari 207. 3. Torres 204. 4. Garzo 195. 5. Krummenacher 162. 6. Granado 139. 7. Mantovani 127. 8. Spinelli 125. 9. Zannoni 120. 10. Manfredi 117. 11. Zaccone 98. 12. M. Pons 91. 13. Okubo 75. 14. Perez 50. 15. Rabat 49. 16. Finello 34. 17. Salvadori 22. 18. Herrera 17. 19. Gutierrez 15.



