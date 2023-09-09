Race 2, Misano: Torres lucky to be runner-up

One man's misfortune is another man's good fortune: because Mantovani had to give up a position on the last lap due to exceeding the track limit, Torres also inherited the runner-up title with fourth place.

After the title had been decided in the first race, the season finale was still about the title of the runner-up - this decision had to be made between Jordi Torres, who had looked like the sure world champion for a long time, and Matteo Ferrari, who saw himself relegated from pole position to tenth on the grid after a tyre pressure offence in qualifying. Meanwhile, Torres was able to start the race from 5th place, but was 3 world championship points behind.

World Champion Mattia Casadei won the start ahead of Nicolas Spinelli and Hector Garzo, which also corresponded to the order on row 1. Spinelli takes the lead in the second corner, but Casadei counters and sets the fastest lap. Torres is in 4th place and would be vice world champion, as Ferrari has dropped back to 11th position. Krummenacher in 12th.

Lap 2: Eric Granado touches Kevin Manfredi during an optimistic overtaking manoeuvre, both crash but can continue. Casadei ahead of Spinelli, Garzo catches up with the leading duo with the fastest lap time.

Lap 3: Casadei is overtaken by Spinelli and Garzo.

Lap 4: Spinelli leads ahead of Garzo and Casadei, Torres is fifth behind Zannoni. This would make Ferrari, who have moved up to 7th, runners-up by two points.

Lap 5: Spinelli and Garzo both want the win, Casadei stays within striking distance of the leading duo. Torres overtakes Zannoni, is fourth and thus vice world champion again. Granado has to take a longlap penalty for irresponsible driving.

Lap 6: Spinelli and Garzo fight doggedly for the win. Mantovani overtakes Torres and would have denied him the runner-up title again.

Lap 8: At the start of the last lap, Casadei overtakes Spinelli and Garzo in a cool-headed manoeuvre, but cannot hold on to the lead for long. Spinelli regains the lead, fights off Garzo's attacks and takes his first win in a MotoE race.

Mantovani is demoted one position for leaving the track after the finish - behind Torres, who also becomes vice world champion with the 4th place thus inherited, one point ahead of Ferrari, who crosses the finish line in 7th place.

After a weak second half of the season, Krummenacher did not manage an exploit in the final either and finished eleventh. He thus remains in 5th place in the MotoE World Championship and at least the best newcomer in this class. Team HP Pons Los40 wins the team classification.

Result MotoE, race 2 in Misano (9.9.):

1st Spinelli, 8 laps

2nd Garzo, + 0.196 sec

3rd Casadei, + 0,429

4th Torres, + 1.000

5th Mantovani, + 0.726

6th Zannoni, + 1.080

7th Ferrari, + 1,493

8th Rabat, + 4,060

9th M. Pons, + 5,891

10th Zaccone, + 6,196

11th Krummenacher, +7,351

12th Okubo

13th Perez

14th Migno

15th Finello

Result MotoE, race 1 in Misano (9.9.):

1st Casadei, 8 laps

2nd Garzo, + 0,021 sec

3rd Spinelli, + 0,241

4th Manfredi, + 0,816

5th Zannoni, + 0,898

6th Ferrari, + 0.1.085

7th Zaccone, + 1,5,562

8th Krummenacher, + 7.406

9th Okubo, + 9.301

10th Torres, + 9,369

11th Perez

12th Finello

13th Maria Herrera, + 16,580

14th Granado

15th M. Pons

MotoE World Championship final standings after 16 of 16 races:

1st Casadei, 260 points. 2. Torres, 217. 3. Ferrari 216. 4. Garzo 215. 5. Krummenacher 167. 6. Spinelli, 150. 7. Granado 139. 8. Mantovani 138. 9. Zannoni 130. 10. Manfredi 117. 11. Zaccone 104. 12. M. Pons 99. 13. Okubo 79. 14. Rabat 57. 15. Perez 53. 16. Finello 35. 17. Salvadori 22. 18. Herrera 17. 19. Gutierrez 15. 20. Migno 2.