World champion Casadei: 55 points deficit made up

MotoE only became an official world championship in 2023, with all 18 riders competing on the new Ducati V21L. Since the British Grand Prix, HP Pons Los40 team rider Mattia Casadei has been unstoppable. The results at the beginning of the season did not suggest that he would win the first World Championship title. At the halfway point, he was already 55 points behind the leader at the time, Jordi Torres, in fifth place overall.

"We knew we were very strong, but in the first races we had some problems. I was confident when things started to go better and better and I got into my rhythm. At Silverstone we started winning races and didn't stop until the end," the 24-year-old Italian told us. In total, he won five of the last eight races and was on the podium seven times.

Yet things did not look good for him shortly before Silverstone. In the first eight races, Casadei was on the podium three times, but failed to score points twice. "I trained hard during the summer break," he said. In the meantime, however, his training was interrupted by a shoulder injury. "Two weeks before Silverstone I was playing on the beach with my friends and dislocated my shoulder. For two to three days I was not well with it. I was afraid I wouldn't be able to keep up with the leaders when I got back on the bike because of the shoulder," Casadei reported.

Instead, Casadei came back like a changed man after the summer break and did not give up despite missing many points until the end. "I am very happy because the title was my goal for this season. I have been fighting for the title on the e-bike since 2019. This shows me that if you don't stop believing, you can do anything," rejoiced the first official MotoE World Champion.

MotoE World Championship final standings after 16 races:

1st Casadei, 260 points. 2. Torres, 217. 3. Ferrari 216. 4. Garzo 215. 5. Krummenacher 167. 6. Spinelli, 150. 7. Granado 139. 8. Mantovani 138. 9. Zannoni 130. 10. Manfredi 117. 11. Zaccone 104. 12. M. Pons 99. 13. Okubo 79. 14. Rabat 57. 15. Perez 53. 16. Finello 35. 17. Salvadori 22. 18. Herrera 17. 19. Gutierrez 15. 20. Migno 2.