Official: MotoE World Championship 2024 with 16 races and 18 riders
by Günther Wiesinger - Automatic translation from German
Schiel
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
After the eight events with 16 races in 2003, the FIM and Dorna were able to present the MotoE World Championship calendar for 2024 today. Ducati bikes will also be present at most of the races in Europe next season - 16 competitions are scheduled.
Nine teams with 18 riders will again be selected, with the opener taking place in Portugal. Practice will be on Friday, the two World Championship races will be held on Saturday, as this year.
The provisional MotoE World Championship calendar 2024
23 March: Portimão/Portugal
11 May: Le Mans/France
25 May: Catalunya/Spain
01 June: Mugello/Italy
29 June: Assen/Netherlands
06 July: Sachsenring/Germany
17 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria
07 September: Misano/Italy