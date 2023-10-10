Official: MotoE World Championship 2024 with 16 races and 18 riders

After the eight events with 16 races in 2003, the FIM and Dorna were able to present the MotoE World Championship calendar for 2024 today. Ducati bikes will also be present at most of the races in Europe next season - 16 competitions are scheduled.

Nine teams with 18 riders will again be selected, with the opener taking place in Portugal. Practice will be on Friday, the two World Championship races will be held on Saturday, as this year.

The provisional MotoE World Championship calendar 2024

23 March: Portimão/Portugal

11 May: Le Mans/France

25 May: Catalunya/Spain

01 June: Mugello/Italy

29 June: Assen/Netherlands

06 July: Sachsenring/Germany

17 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria

07 September: Misano/Italy