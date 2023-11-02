Felo Gresini: Ferrari confirmed for sixth season

Felo Gresini Racing will continue to use the tried and tested rider pairing of Matteo Ferrari and Alessio Finello in 2024. The team from Faenza is relying on remarkable stability, especially with this year's World Championship third-placed rider.

"You don't change a line-up that works! That's why we decided to confirm the duo of Ferrari and Finello for the third year in a row," Gresini's MotoE team manager Luca Gresini announced on Thursday. "With Matteo we have finished in the top three overall five times in a row. After winning the first World Cup with him, we want to repeat that in 2024 and bring the title home."

"It will also be an important year for Alessio. After a constant evolution, the third year will be the decisive one to reap the fruits of these two seasons together," Gresini added, referring to Alessio Finello, 16th in the 2023 MotoE standings.

Matteo Ferrari only lost the 2023 title fight (an official world championship title was awarded in MotoE for the first time last season) to Mattia Casadei and Jordi Torres at the finale in Misano. In 2024, the 26-year-old Italian, a Gresini stalwart since the electric series' debut in 2019, will take another crack at it.

"Another year together, that brings us to six! I never imagined reaching this number. In racing, it's not easy to build a relationship like this - solid, full of trust and with the will to continue even after so many years," Ferrari underlined. The goal is clear: "We will try to win the title that slipped away from us this year. We finished third again, which I'm a bit sorry about. Nevertheless, it was a very nice season and we will try to build on it."