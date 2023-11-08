Complete: The 2024 winter test calendar
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The electric class will spend a total of four days in Portimão on 21 and 22 February and 3 and 4 March preparing for the season opener, which will also take place in the Algarve in Portugal for the MotoE World Championship with the first MotoGP event in Europe on 23 March 2024.
The remaining GP classes will kick off the 2024 season under the floodlights of Doha from 8 to 10 March. The test calendar for the MotoGP aces is also already set, with their winter tests taking place in Valencia (28 November), Sepang (6 to 8 February) and Doha (19 and 20 February).
There will also be three official test days during the season in Jerez, Mugello and Misano, each on the day after the Grand Prix at the same circuit.
In total, the number of test days with the MotoGP regular riders will therefore be increased by one day compared to the 2023 season to a total of nine days. This was agreed by those responsible with the manufacturers, teams and riders, as well as tyre supplier Michelin, because a new front tyre is to be tested with a view to 2025.
For the smaller classes, a three-day IRTA test is again on the programme before the season opener in Qatar, from 28 February to 1 March in Jerez.
This will be preceded by a private test (on separate days for Moto3 and Moto2) at the "Autodromo Internacional do Algarve" in Portimão.
MotoGP tests for the 2024 pre-season
28 November 2023: Valencia after the 2023 season finale
01 to 03 February 2024: Sepang shakedown test (for test riders and rookies)
06 to 08 February 2024: Sepang test
19 and 20 February 2024: Qatar test
MotoGP tests for the 2024 season
29 April 2024: Jerez
03 June 2024: Mugello
09 September 2024: Misano
Moto2 tests of the 2024 pre-season
24 and 25 February 2024: Portimão (private test)
28 February to 1 March 2024: Jerez (IRTA test)
Moto3 tests for the 2024 pre-season
22 and 23 February 2024: Portimão (private test)
28 February to 1 March 2024: Jerez (IRTA test)
MotoE tests for the 2024 pre-season
21 and 22 February 2024: Portimão
03 and 04 March 2024: Portimão