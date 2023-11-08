Complete: The 2024 winter test calendar

The dates for the pre-season tests in the MotoE class have now also been finalised, meaning that the Motorcycle World Championship test calendar for next winter is complete: The dates for all classes at a glance.

The electric class will spend a total of four days in Portimão on 21 and 22 February and 3 and 4 March preparing for the season opener, which will also take place in the Algarve in Portugal for the MotoE World Championship with the first MotoGP event in Europe on 23 March 2024.

The remaining GP classes will kick off the 2024 season under the floodlights of Doha from 8 to 10 March. The test calendar for the MotoGP aces is also already set, with their winter tests taking place in Valencia (28 November), Sepang (6 to 8 February) and Doha (19 and 20 February).

There will also be three official test days during the season in Jerez, Mugello and Misano, each on the day after the Grand Prix at the same circuit.

In total, the number of test days with the MotoGP regular riders will therefore be increased by one day compared to the 2023 season to a total of nine days. This was agreed by those responsible with the manufacturers, teams and riders, as well as tyre supplier Michelin, because a new front tyre is to be tested with a view to 2025.

For the smaller classes, a three-day IRTA test is again on the programme before the season opener in Qatar, from 28 February to 1 March in Jerez.

This will be preceded by a private test (on separate days for Moto3 and Moto2) at the "Autodromo Internacional do Algarve" in Portimão.

MotoGP tests for the 2024 pre-season

28 November 2023: Valencia after the 2023 season finale



01 to 03 February 2024: Sepang shakedown test (for test riders and rookies)

06 to 08 February 2024: Sepang test

19 and 20 February 2024: Qatar test

MotoGP tests for the 2024 season

29 April 2024: Jerez

03 June 2024: Mugello

09 September 2024: Misano

Moto2 tests of the 2024 pre-season

24 and 25 February 2024: Portimão (private test)

28 February to 1 March 2024: Jerez (IRTA test)

Moto3 tests for the 2024 pre-season

22 and 23 February 2024: Portimão (private test)

28 February to 1 March 2024: Jerez (IRTA test)

MotoE tests for the 2024 pre-season

21 and 22 February 2024: Portimão

03 and 04 March 2024: Portimão