Eric Granado extends with LCR E-Team for 2024

Eric Granado no longer found a place in the Superbike World Championship for 2024, but will continue in the MotoE World Championship as expected. The Brazilian will remain in the LCR E-Team.

Eric Granado has been racing for Lucio Cecchinello's team in the electric class since 2022, achieving six MotoE victories during this time. However, the hoped-for assault on the first world championship crown also failed last season due to injury. The tried-and-tested squad will make another attempt in 2024.

"We are delighted to be able to count on Eric for another season," Cecchinello officially announced on Wednesday. "We have achieved great results over the past two years and now the goal is to fight for the maximum, because the potential is there. He fits in well with the LCR spirit and is a fast rider, so we can't wait for the 2024 season."

"LCR is like a family to me and I'm looking forward to another season together," agreed the 27-year-old Brazilian. "We have already fought for overall victory in 2022 and that is the goal for 2024. I would like to thank Lucio, the team and all the sponsors for their support."

MotoE World Championship final standings 2023 after 16 races:

1st Casadei, 260 points. 2. Torres, 217. 3. Ferrari 216. 4. Garzo 215. 5. Krummenacher 167. 6. Spinelli, 150. 7. Granado 139. 8. Mantovani 138. 9. Zannoni 130. 10. Manfredi 117. 11. Zaccone 104. 12. M. Pons 99. 13. Okubo 79. 14. Rabat 57. 15. Perez 53. 16. Finello 35. 17. Salvadori 22. 18. Herrera 17. 19. Gutierrez 15. 20. Migno 2.