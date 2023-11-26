Fixed: Lukas Tulovic with Intact in the MotoE World Championship in 2024

Lukas Tulovic has already won a MotoE race for Tech3 in Spielberg in 2021, and last year's European Moto2 champion will return to the electric series in 2024, which has officially had world championship status since this season and is also contested on Ducati standard bikes.

"I'm very happy to remain part of the Intact GP Racing family," emphasised the 23-year-old German. "2024 will be my fourth year with them, after two seasons in the Moto2 European Championship and this year in the World Championship. I also hope that next year we can build on the successes we celebrated together last year."

"2022 was followed by a difficult year," admitted "Tulo", who is in 24th place in the World Championship with twelve points ahead of the final Moto2 race. "Before that, we were a bit spoilt by many victories and great moments. But now I'm looking forward to a new challenge in a class that I already know. However, the motorbike there is new. But I will have enough time during the winter tests to get to know it and adapt to it. I am very confident that this bike will suit my riding style very well," he said about the V21L from Borgo Panigale.

"I'm looking forward to my return to MotoE and also to the crew and the new season. I will also have a team-mate, Hectór Garzo, with whom I already shared a pit box in 2018," Tulovic recalled. "We got on very well right from the start and I like his manner. Hectór is a calm guy, just like me, so I think there will be a very good harmony in our pit. Having two fast drivers is not only an advantage for the team, but also helps us drivers. It starts with the exchange of data and continues when we push each other on the track. So the signs are good for a great 2024 MotoE season."

In Hectór Garzo, Tulovic will have the overall fourth-placed rider from the 2023 MotoE season as a team-mate. "I'm really happy to be riding another MotoE season with Intact GP," said the 25-year-old Spaniard. "We were really close at the end of the 2023 season, so the goal for next year is to win the championship and try to fight for the best positions in every race. I'm really grateful that the team continues to trust me and I'm happy that I can continue with the people in this great team. I'm very grateful for that because I feel at home with them now."