MTHelmets-MSi also takes over for Pons in MotoE

The withdrawal of the Pons team also has an impact on the MotoE field for 2024: MTHelmets-MSi takes over the two places and fills them with Miquel Pons and Oscar Gutierrez.

The racing team of two-time 250cc world champion Sito Pons will be history at the end of the 2023 season. The MTHelmets-MSi team will not only take over the two Moto2 slots (with Sergio Garcia and Ai Ogura) from 2024, but will also succeed HP Pons Los40 in the MotoE World Championship.

Incidentally, the Pons team was crowned world champion in the electric series this year with 24-year-old Italian Mattia Casadei.

For the MotoE debut of MTHelmets-MSi, Team Principal Teo Martín signed Miquel Pons (26), a rider who already has experience in the class, in which he has competed for the LCR E-Team since 2021. He was fifth overall in 2022. The line-up is completed by 24-year-old Oscar Gutierrez, who comes from the Spanish Superbike Championship but also rode for Pramac as a MotoE substitute rider in 2023.

"We are happy that Oscar Gutierrez and Miquel Pons will be the fighters who will defend our colours in MotoE," announced Martín. "For the team, it will be another new category in which we will work with the same enthusiasm as in Moto3 and Moto2."

"I am excited about this opportunity for 2024 and I am very motivated to start again with MTHelmets-MSi with new people," emphasised Miquel Pons. "I will give my best in 2024 and prepare myself to fight in the top ranks."

His new team-mate Gutierrez added: "I think it will be a good year. I have a strong team-mate from whom I can certainly learn a lot because he knows the bike well. I'm already looking forward to the pre-season."