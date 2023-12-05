Randy Krummenacher: Withdrawal from the MotoE World Championship

Despite achieving four podium finishes and victory at Silverstone in his MotoE debut season, Randy Krummenacher is leaving the electric series. He sees his future in the Endurance World Championship with Honda.

After an unsuccessful 2022 racing season, former 125cc and Moto2 World Championship rider Randy Krummenacher returned to the Grand Prix paddock with the Dynavolt Intact MotoE team in 2023 - and won the World Championship race at Silverstone on a Ducati.

However, the Swiss rider will no longer be competing in the electric racing series with Ducati's standardised motorbikes next year. "I've had two offers for MotoE, but I've decided to concentrate on the Endurance World Championship in 2024," explained the 33-year-old rider from the Zurich Oberland region, who won the Supersport World Championship on a Yamaha in 2019. "I have felt extremely comfortable in the ECW so far, and from a financial point of view, this racing series is also interesting. I feel at home in the Endurance World Championship and can continue at a high level for some time to come. I have more of a future there than in MotoE. Negotiations are still ongoing regarding participation in national championships, but nothing has been finalised yet."

In 2023, Randy took part in the Italian Superbike Championship for Team Keope Yamaha. "As well as MotoE, I also wanted a racing bike that I could make some noise with."

After all, the Swiss rider made it through the 2023 season in good health after contracting the SARS-CoV-2 virus in March 2022 and then suffering from Long Covid for months. And during his comeback in Vallelunga on 8 May 2022, he broke his left fibula.

"I don't want to reveal which team I'll be riding for in 2024 as nothing has been signed yet," explained Krummi in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "But we are all in agreement, but I can tell you that I will be riding a Honda in the Superbike class. I will have a super good package. I'm looking forward to it."

By the way: Krummenacher contested the Bol'dOr last September for the Beringer team.

"Eurosport broadcasts the races live, I'm travelling internationally in the EWC," says the Swiss rider, who lives with his partner Serena and their children in Italy on Lake Trasimeno near Perugia.

In the MotoE World Championship last season, Randy finished fifth overall as a rookie, scored 15 points in 16 races and achieved 15 top 11 results, including a total of four podium finishes.

"Krummi" turns 34 on 24 February and can now look back on a 20-year road racing career. He was first successful in the German ADAC Junior Cup on the Aprilia 125 two-stroke, then entered the 125cc World Championship with Red Bull-KTM and secured a third GP place in Barcelona in 2007 at the age of 17.

The Swiss rider was also a regular front-runner in the Moto2 World Championship. In 2011, in his first season in the middleweight class, he took fourth place at the Sachsenring and fifth place at the Catalunya GP. After five years, Krummenacher bid farewell to the Moto2 World Championship and won the Supersport World Championship on a Yamaha in 2019 (the year after Cortese).

"In addition to racing, I will continue to develop tyres and also work as a developer in the suspension element sector," announced Randy Krummenacher. "So I will be sufficiently busy."

MotoE World Championship final standings after 16 races:

1st Casadei, 260 points. 2. Torres, 217. 3. Ferrari 216. 4. Garzo 215. 5. Krummenacher 167. 6. Spinelli, 150. 7. Granado 139. 8. Mantovani 138. 9. Zannoni 130. 10. Manfredi 117. 11. Zaccone 104. 12. M. Pons 99. 13. Okubo 79. 14. Rabat 57. 15. Perez 53. 16. Finello 35. 17. Salvadori 22. 18. Herrera 17. 19. Gutierrez 15. 20. Migno 2.



