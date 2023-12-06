World champion Mattia Casadei joins the LCR E-Team

Inaddition to Eric Granado, LCR will send Mattia Casadei, the defending champion, into the race in the upcoming MotoE season. The 24-year-old from Rimini won five races in Pons colours in 2023 on his way to the first official MotoE World Championship title on the Ducati V21L and collected a further five podium finishes. However, he failed to score any points in his Moto2 guest appearance with Fantic Racing, which was one of the reasons why a hoped-for switch to the second-highest GP class did not materialise. Fantic opted for paid rider Xavier Cardelús alongside Aron Canet.

Casadei will be contesting his sixth season in the electric series in 2024. "It is an honour for us to be able to count on the current MotoE World Champion," said Team Principal Lucio Cechinello, welcoming his Italian compatriot to the LCR E-Team. "He has already proven his performance level and we want to fight for the maximum. Our 2024 line-up is now complete - and it's a strong one. We are ready to work towards our goals."

"I'm delighted to be part of the LCR E-Team because it's one of the best teams in the field," emphasised Casadei. "I want to fight for the best possible results and I know that the whole team wants to do a great job. So that's an extra motivation. Together we can achieve great things," the defending champion is convinced.