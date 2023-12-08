Tech3 E-Racing: 2024 with Zaccone and Spinelli

Alessandro Zaccone (24), who returned to the MotoE class last year after a Moto2 season and finished his first official world championship season in the electric series in third place overall, will have a fellow Italian as his new team-mate at Tech3 E-Racing for the coming season: 22-year-old Nicholas Spinelli, winner of the last race of the 2023 season in Misano while still in Pons colours.

"It's a pleasure to confirm Alessandro Zaccone for another season," said Hervé Poncharal. "I firmly believe that success is also built on continuity. Alessandro showed good signs in 2023, he has the potential to develop and improve, so 2024 should and will be a much stronger year for him."

The French team boss said of new signing Spinelli: "He is already a MotoE winner, he is very young and has developed strongly in 2023. That's why it's a dream to have him in the team. We believe that he and Alessandro can push each other. Our goal is to win races and fight for the world championship. In addition to this great news, I am proud that our 2024 electric season will be supported by Motul as our new title sponsor," added Poncharal.

The 2024 MotoE World Championship, which once again comprises 16 races over eight dates, kicks off in Portimão on 23 March. Prior to this, two pre-season tests are also scheduled at the "Autódromo Internacional do Algarve" (on 21 and 22 February and 3 and 4 March).