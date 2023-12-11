Confirmed: Jordi Torres also with the Aspar team in 2024
Jordi Torres is one of the strongest riders in the electric series as overall MotoE winner in 2020 and 2021 and runner-up in the past season (the first with world championship status). On Monday, it was announced that he will also ride a Ducati V21L for the Aspar team in 2024, where he also rode as a substitute in 2011 and as a regular rider in the Moto2 class in 2013 and 2014 before the joint MotoE year in 2023.
"2023 was a rollercoaster ride, with good and difficult moments. But the best thing is that we will be racing together again in 2024," Torres announced in a video message on social media.
It remains to be seen who will complete Jorge "Aspar" Martinez's MotoE team alongside the 36-year-old Spaniard.
The 2024 MotoE World Championship field of participants
Felo Gresini: Matteo Ferrari, Alessio Finello
MTHelmets-MSi: Oscar Gutierrez, Miquel Pons
LCR E-Team: Eric Granado, Mattia Casadei
Dynavolt Intact GP: Hector Garzo, Lukas Tulovic
Tech3 E-Racing: Alessandro Zaccone, Nicholas Spinelli
Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse: Kevin Manfredi, Massimo Roccoli
Openbank Aspar Team: Jordi Torres, second rider open
Aruba.it: Rider still open
Trackhouse Racing: Rider still open