Aspar Team: Kevin Zannoni replaces Maria Herrera in 2024

Kevin Zannoni moves from SIC58 Squadra Corse to the Openbank Aspar team, completing Jorge "Aspar" Martínez's MotoE squad alongside the confirmed Jordi Torres, it was officially confirmed on Wednesday.

The Spanish squad had previously thanked Maria Herrera for her contribution to the MotoE project over five years together and a total of 50 races and wished the 27-year-old all the best for her future. However, it is unclear whether the only female MotoE rider will continue in the electric series.

"Last year, we decided to bring Jordi Torres home, which proved to be a great success. Jordi took us to the top, he made us dream of a possible title and I am convinced that he will do it again in 2024," explained Aspar Martínez.

The Team Principal added: "At the same time, I would like to welcome Kevin Zannoni to the Openbank Aspar team. He is a young rider whose development in the class we have been watching for several years. Last year he took his first podium and this year we want to give him the best opportunities to continue this positive development and fight for great goals with us."

New signing Zannoni, who finished ninth in the 2023 World Championship, announced himself: "My goal will be to be competitive in every race and to fight for podiums and victories."

His new team-mate Torres, who has clearly set himself the goal of winning the title, will serve as an additional incentive. After two overall World Cup victories in 2020 and 2021 and second place in the past season, he is chasing his first MotoE title with official world championship status.

The 2024 MotoE World Championship field of participants

Felo Gresini: Matteo Ferrari, Alessio Finello

MTHelmets-MSi: Oscar Gutierrez, Miquel Pons

LCR E-Team: Eric Granado, Mattia Casadei

Dynavolt Intact GP: Hector Garzo, Lukas Tulovic

Tech3 E-Racing: Alessandro Zaccone, Nicholas Spinelli

Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse: Kevin Manfredi, Massimo Roccoli

Openbank Aspar Team: Jordi Torres, Kevin Zannoni

Aruba.it: Riders still open

Trackhouse Racing: Rider still open