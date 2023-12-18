Hector Garzo: Ducati V21L is a racing machine

Dynavolt Intact rider Hector Garzo regrets missing out on the medals by one point in his first MotoE season with world championship status. In 2024, he will attack once again on the electric Ducati V21L.

At the season finale in Valencia, Hector Garzo made a guest appearance in the Moto2 class on the NTS (28th place in qualifying, crash in the race). In 2024, the 25-year-old Spaniard will once again contest the MotoE World Championship for the Dynavolt Intact MotoE Team, in future alongside 23-year-old German Lukas Tulovic.

Garzo, who competed in the Moto2 World Championship for the Pons Team in 2020 and 2021 and finished second in the middle GP class at his home race at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, admitted: "My longer-term goal is to return to Moto2. At the moment, however, the focus is on next year in MotoE. We are tackling this with a lot of motivation to fight for victory in as many races as possible."

Garzo finished the first official world championship season of the electric series in 4th place overall this year. "It's obviously a shame not to be in the top three - after six podiums and one win, you'd normally like to be in the top three, but we lost a lot of points in Germany," he said, referring to the incident with Nicholas Spinelli that forced him out of the race. "But ultimately it's not a problem, I've felt very strong during the season and I also have a really good feeling with the team, the technicians and mechanics. That has made the work easier and also brings more satisfaction. As I said, it's a shame to have missed out on the top three this season. But that only strengthens our goals for next season. I believe that we can do it," affirmed the Spaniard.

Garzo was already on the grid in the 2019 MotoE premiere year. He revealed the following about the Ducati V21L, which replaced the Energica Ego Corsa used up until then as the MotoE single-seater bike in 2023: "The most important improvement with the Ducati bike is that it is now a more realistic racing machine. It's easier to adjust the set-up and the bike and to push it to the limit. It's a more competitive bike."

MotoE World Championship final standings 2023 after 16 races:

1st Casadei, 260 points. 2. Torres, 217. 3. Ferrari 216. 4. Garzo 215. 5. Krummenacher 167. 6. Spinelli, 150. 7. Granado 139. 8. Mantovani 138. 9. Zannoni 130. 10. Manfredi 117. 11. Zaccone 104. 12. M. Pons 99. 13. Okubo 79. 14. Rabat 57. 15. Perez 53. 16. Finello 35. 17. Salvadori 22. 18. Herrera 17. 19. Gutierrez 15. 20. Migno 2.