The 2024 test calendar with new dates for Portimão

There have been changes to the scheduling of the MotoE pre-season tests: This is what the complete test calendar of the Motorcycle World Championship for 2024 now looks like - including MotoGP.

As originally planned, the electric class will prepare for the new season on a total of four test days in Portimão. However, there has now been an adjustment to the dates: The first MotoE test in 2024 has been extended to three days (21 to 23 February). The date at the beginning of March has been cancelled, but the MotoE riders will be able to fine-tune their skills on the Ducati V21L at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve on 21 March, just before the season opener.

The 2024 MotoE World Championship begins with the first MotoGP event in Europe, the Portugal GP from 22 to 24 March. The remaining GP classes will kick off the 2024 season from 8 to 10 March under the floodlights of Doha.

Following the first day of winter testing in Valencia , which ended on 28 November with a best time from Maverick Viñales (Aprilia), the test calendar for the MotoGP aces includes two pre-season tests in Sepang (6 to 8 February) and Doha (19 and 20 February) in the new calendar year.

The preceding shakedown test in Malaysia (1 to 3 February) is no longer reserved for test riders and rookies (Pedro Acosta is the only rookie in the field in 2024), but is also open to regular Yamaha and Honda riders. This is provided for by the new "concessions" rule, as the two Japanese manufacturers were placed in the lowest Group D without testing restrictions due to their meagre results in the 2023 Constructors' Championship.

In addition, there will be three official test days for all of them during the season, in Jerez, Mugello and Misano, each on the day after the Grand Prix at the same circuit.

In total, the number of MotoGP test days will therefore be increased by one day compared to the 2023 season to a total of nine days. This was agreed by those responsible with the manufacturers, teams and riders, as well as tyre supplier Michelin, because a new front tyre is to be tested with a view to 2025.

For the smaller classes, a three-day IRTA test is once again on the programme before the season opener in Qatar, from 28 February to 1 March in Jerez.

This will be preceded by a private test (on separate days for Moto3 and Moto2) at the "Autodromo Internacional do Algarve" in Portimão.

MotoGP tests for the 2024 pre-season

01 to 03 February: Sepang shakedown test (for test riders, rookies and riders on "concessions" Group D machines)

06 to 08 February: Sepang test

19 and 20 February: Qatar test

MotoGP tests for the 2024 season

29 April: Jerez

03 June: Mugello

09 September: Misano

Moto2 tests for the 2024 pre-season

24 and 25 February: Portimão (private test)

28 February to 1 March: Jerez (IRTA test)

Moto3 tests for the 2024 pre-season

22 and 23 February: Portimão (private test)

28 February to 1 March: Jerez (IRTA test)

MotoE tests for the 2024 pre-season

21 to 23 February: Portimão

21 March: Portimão