Foward Racing Team announces MotoE entry in 2024

The 18-strong field is being shaken up ahead of the second official world championship season of the electric series. The latest news: Forward Racing will make its MotoE debut in 2024.

On Friday, the Forward Racing Team announced that it would be contesting the MotoE World Championship in 2024 alongside Moto2 (with Alex Escrig and Xavier Artigas). With which riders remains to be seen.

"Participation in MotoE underlines our commitment to the environment and reflects the values of sustainability that have always been at the centre of our philosophy," said Team Principal Giovanni Cuzari, explaining the move. "MotoE is not only a sporting challenge, but also an opportunity to show that motorsport can play a pioneering role towards more sustainable mobility."

It is planned that the MotoE field will also consist of nine teams with a total of 18 riders on the standardised V21L bikes from Ducati in 2024. Pramac is withdrawing from the electric class and the RNF positions are to be filled (Trackhouse is taking over in MotoGP). In addition to Forward, the Ducati Superbike works team Aruba.it is showing interest in the MotoE World Championship.

The 2024 MotoE World Championship field of participants

Felo Gresini: Matteo Ferrari, Alessio Finello

MTHelmets-MSi: Oscar Gutierrez, Miquel Pons

LCR E-Team: Eric Granado, Mattia Casadei

Dynavolt Intact GP: Hector Garzo, Lukas Tulovic

Tech3 E-Racing: Alessandro Zaccone, Nicholas Spinelli

Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse: Kevin Manfredi, Massimo Roccoli

Openbank Aspar Team: Jordi Torres, Kevin Zannoni

Forward Racing: Rider still open

Aruba.it?