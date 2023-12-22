Foward Racing Team announces MotoE entry in 2024
On Friday, the Forward Racing Team announced that it would be contesting the MotoE World Championship in 2024 alongside Moto2 (with Alex Escrig and Xavier Artigas). With which riders remains to be seen.
"Participation in MotoE underlines our commitment to the environment and reflects the values of sustainability that have always been at the centre of our philosophy," said Team Principal Giovanni Cuzari, explaining the move. "MotoE is not only a sporting challenge, but also an opportunity to show that motorsport can play a pioneering role towards more sustainable mobility."
It is planned that the MotoE field will also consist of nine teams with a total of 18 riders on the standardised V21L bikes from Ducati in 2024. Pramac is withdrawing from the electric class and the RNF positions are to be filled (Trackhouse is taking over in MotoGP). In addition to Forward, the Ducati Superbike works team Aruba.it is showing interest in the MotoE World Championship.
The 2024 MotoE World Championship field of participants
Felo Gresini: Matteo Ferrari, Alessio Finello
MTHelmets-MSi: Oscar Gutierrez, Miquel Pons
LCR E-Team: Eric Granado, Mattia Casadei
Dynavolt Intact GP: Hector Garzo, Lukas Tulovic
Tech3 E-Racing: Alessandro Zaccone, Nicholas Spinelli
Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse: Kevin Manfredi, Massimo Roccoli
Openbank Aspar Team: Jordi Torres, Kevin Zannoni
Forward Racing: Rider still open
Aruba.it?