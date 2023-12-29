MotoE-WM: The cash register is ringing for some teams

Some MotoGP teams such as Pramac and Trackhouse no longer want to waste capacity on the MotoE World Championship. For other racing teams, the electric class is a lucrative business.

In the first years of the MotoE World Cup, which was transformed into a world championship in 2023 after four years and was held for the first time with Ducati single-seater bikes, the six MotoGP customer teams (Tech3, LCR, Pramac, Petronas, subsequently RNF, Avintia, etc.) were forced by Dorna with gentle pressure to fill two MotoE slots on the side. The remaining slots were seized by compliant teams in Moto2 and Moto3.

But the interest of sponsors and the public in the electric series is limited. This is why the MotoGP teams of Pramac and Trackhouse have now also given up their MotoE places - to Forward and the Ducati Superbike works team Aruba.it. This is because Aruba.it took care of the wildcard entries for Ducati test rider Michele Pirro in the MotoGP World Championship in each of the last two years. However, the new concession rules mean that Ducati is not allowed to use wildcards in 2024, so there is free capacity.

For some teams, on the other hand, MotoE generates lucrative profits. This is because the standardised bikes and Michelin tyres are free of charge and the races all take place in Europe, so travel expenses are manageable. In addition, Dorna supports each rider per team with a subsidy of €40,000.

Nevertheless, some MotoE teams sell their starting places to interested riders for good money. The controversial and unsuccessful Forward Racing team boss Giovanni Cuzari, who has also already breathed sifted air, is now negotiating with the Italian Andrea Mantovani - and wants a dowry of €30,000 from him - although Mantovani finished the 2023 World Championship in eighth place overall - and scored two World Championship race wins and a second place.

The Open Bank MotoE team of Jorge "Aspar" Martinez is also cashing in. According to reports, the Open Bank sponsorship costs 250,000 euros a year, of which Maria Herrera is to be compensated 100,000 euros for her moderate successes.

The 2024 MotoE World Championship field of participants

Felo Gresini: Matteo Ferrari, Alessio Finello

MTHelmets-MSi: Oscar Gutierrez, Miquel Pons

LCR E-Team: Eric Granado, Mattia Casadei

Dynavolt Intact GP: Hector Garzo, Lukas Tulovic

Tech3 E-Racing: Alessandro Zaccone, Nicholas Spinelli

Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse: Kevin Manfredi, Massimo Roccoli

Openbank Aspar Team: Jordi Torres, Kevin Zannoni

Forward Racing: Rider still open

Aruba.it: Rider still open

The provisional 2024 MotoE World Championship calendar

23 March: Portimão/Portugal

11 May: Le Mans/France

25 May: Catalunya/Spain

01 June: Mugello/Italy

29 June: Assen/Netherlands

06 July: Sachsenring/Germany

17 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria

07 September: Misano/Italy

MotoE World Championship final standings 2023 after 16 races:

1st Casadei, 260 points. 2. Torres 217. 3. Ferrari 216. 4. Garzo 215. 5. Krummenacher 167. 6. Spinelli 150. 7. Granado 139. 8. Mantovani 138. 9. Zannoni 130. 10. Manfredi 117. 11. Zaccone 104. 12. Miquel Pons 99. 13. Okubo 79. 14. Rabat 57. 15. Perez 53. 16. Finello 35. 17. Salvadori 22. 18. Herrera 17. 19. Gutierrez 15. 20. Migno 2.