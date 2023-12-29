Randy Krummenacher: Endurance with Honda instead of MotoE

33-year-old Randy Krummenacher, 2019 Supersport World Champion, is turning his back on the MotoE World Championship and will contest the Endurance World Championship on Honda in 2024.

In his first MotoE season in 2023 with the Dynavolt Intact team, Swiss rider Randy Krummenacher kept German-speaking GP fans interested in the electric racing series, which was held for the first time with Ducati motorbikes and enjoyed World Championship status for the first time after four World Cup years. The Zurich native, who lives on Lake Trasimeno in Italy, won the first race on Saturday in Silverstone and finished the World Championship in fifth place overall. Nevertheless, he decided not to spend a second year in the MotoE World Championship.

"A great year full of action and success is slowly coming to an end," summarised Randy Krummenacher. "At the end of the season, I contested the 24-hour race at the Bol d'Or for Tati Team Beringer on a Kawasaki ZX10. This French crew provided a brilliant experience with a lot of experience. We were in 4th place after 19 hours, but unfortunately the engine let us down. But that was pure racing, which I enjoyed so much that I decided to devote myself fully to endurance racing in 2024."

At the beginning of December, Randy Krummenacher did not want to reveal which team he would be competing for in the upcoming Endurance World Championship. The contract had not yet been signed. Now he reveals: "I will continue to ride with Team Tati, but we will be using the new Honda CBR RR-R."

"In addition to the many WEC test drives, which start at the end of January, I will continue to be a development driver for the tyre company Mitas. I'm also trying to further expand our racing school 'Twentyone' in Italy with my wife Serena."

Randy continues: "The 2024 season can't come soon enough.

I'm really looking forward to it."

Randy Krummenacher is inviting his loyal fans to the traditional fan club meeting on Saturday, 20 January, at Speedbox GmbH at Tägerstrasse 90 in CH-5430 Wettingen.

The aperitif starts at 5.30 pm, followed by freshly made pizzas by Adriano Miglio from Pizzeria Giallo in Egg near Zurich. The event continues with music and the annual interview with a review of the 2023 season and an outlook for 2024.

Krummi would ask you to register as soon as possible by calling + 41-076-3433434 or sending an email to: info@randykrummenacher.ch