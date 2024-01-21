Gresini MotoE Team makes another run at the world title

As part of the Gresini team presentation in Riccione, this year's MotoE line-up was also presented with Matteo Ferrari and Alessio Finello. With the Ducati V21L, the team wants to go on the title hunt again.

Both the colour scheme and the mission of the Felo Gresini MotoE Team in 2024 are similar to those of the previous year. With Matteo Ferrari, the aim is to bring the title back into the ranks of the Gresini family. This is Ferrari's sixth year in this structure. The 26-year-old has a remarkable track record. After winning the Cup in the inaugural year of 2019, he finished runner-up in 2020 and third overall in each of the years 2021 to 2023.

"I'm very happy to be starting this sixth season together. The goal is very clear. We have to start at the same pace as last year," said the Italian, emphasising his ambitions. Ferrari will try to improve on its three victories and seven podium finishes from the previous season in 2024.

On Saturday evening, the team presented the look of this year's Ducati V21L, which has been in use in the MotoE World Championship since 2023, in Riccione, Italy. The main sponsor Felo, a manufacturer of electric scooters, is once again prominently represented on the fairing this year.

"The paintwork is very nice, a few small changes have given it the finishing touches. There will be a new track on the 2024 calendar, Portimão, where the first round of the championship will be held. There will definitely be some new features on the bike. I can't wait to get out on the track and test it," commented Ferrari with anticipation.

The expectations for last year's 16th-placed driver, Alessio Finello, are lower. "I'm proud to be sharing the pits with Matteo for the third year in a row. He is a great support for me and we help each other. I can't wait to test the Ducati in Portimão because it's a spectacular track. This year we have to deliver the results we deserve. Because over the past three years, the team and I have put a lot of hard work and commitment into this project."

MotoGP tests for the 2024 pre-season

01 to 03 February: Sepang shakedown test (for test riders, rookies and riders on "concessions" Group D machines)

06 to 08 February: Sepang test

19 and 20 February: Qatar test



MotoGP tests for the 2024 season

29 April: Jerez

03 June: Mugello

09 September: Misano



Moto2 tests for the 2024 pre-season

24 and 25 February: Portimão (private test)

28 February to 1 March: Jerez (IRTA test)



Moto3 tests for the 2024 pre-season

22 and 23 February: Portimão (private test)

28 February to 1 March: Jerez (IRTA test)



MotoE tests for the 2024 pre-season

21 to 23 February: Portimão

21 March: Portimão