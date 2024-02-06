New MotoE team: with former Superbike World Championship star

In the 2024 season, the Italian Aruba team, winner of the Superbike and Supersport World Championship in 2023, will be involved in MotoE for the first time. With Chaz Davies, a well-known rider has been signed up.

Last year, the Aruba team won the Superbike and Supersport World Championship titles with Alvaro Bautista and Nicolo Bulega. The squad has also competed in the MotoGP World Championship several times in recent seasons with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro on a wildcard basis. In 2024, we will see Stefano Cecconi's team in the MotoE World Championship for the first time.

"The Aruba Cloud MotoE Team represents the synergy of two worlds - technology and sport - united by their commitment to sustainable innovation. The cloud represents the future of IT, just as electric vehicles and MotoE are the future of the motorsport sector," commented Team Principal Cecconi. "MotoE will act as an outpost for us to experiment and develop edge cloud technologies. Like electromobility, this technology will be the solution in the near future to improve the performance and efficiency of existing services and develop new ones."

Chaz Davies has finished the Superbike World Championship in the top 3 five times, three times as runner-up. He has won 32 races and conquered 99 podium places. He became champion in the Supersport class in 2011, but never in the Superbikes, although he was victorious on Aprilia, BMW and predominantly Ducati. After the 2021 season, the 37-year-old ended his illustrious career in the Superbike World Championship on 10 February and has since raced in the Endurance World Championship and worked as a riding coach for Aruba.

"Firstly, I would like to thank Stefano Cecconi and Aruba for the trust they have placed in me," said Davies on the occasion of his signing. "Our long relationship has developed in many different ways, first on the track with the Superbike, then in the role of rider coach over the last two fantastic seasons. 2024 will be my tenth year of working with Aruba, which fills me with pride. I'm really looking forward to this new chapter, which will only exist because I've already had the chance to ride the Ducati V21L. I definitely had a lot of fun riding this innovative bike. I return to the race track with great enthusiasm."



Davies gets the Italian Armando Pontone as team-mate

Ducati's standardised bikes have been used in the MotoE World Championship since 2023. The season kicks off on 21-23 March in Portimao, with eight venues and 16 races on the calendar. All events take place within the framework of the MotoGP.



The team presentation will take place on 7 March in the Aruba Auditorium at the global cloud data centre in Ponte San Pietro.